BBC pundit Chris Sutton has claimed that 57-year-old Ange Postecoglou will have no interest in becoming the next Leicester City manager.

Who will be the next Leicester manager?

It's been a woeful season for the Foxes so far in the Premier League as they currently sit 19th in the division with just ten games to save their season.

Things were well summed up on Saturday afternoon when Leicester surrendered a lead to lose 2-1 away at Crystal Palace in the dying stages of the game.

Following all this, the club finally decided to part ways with manager Brendan Rodgers and so the hunt for a new boss begins.

While talking about possibilities on the BBC radio show 606, co-host Robbie Savage mooted Celtic head coach Postecoglou as an option.

Sutton replied (12:53): "You are a fool. Do you you think Ange Postecoglou would walk out, okay?

"You think Ange Postecoglou... after what happened with Brendan and the feeling towards Brendan from most Celtic fans still, and Brendan did a phenomenal job at Celtic and then went down to you know, a smaller club in Leicester City

"Are you telling me right now Ange Postecoglou would walk away from Celtic to go to Leicester in a relegation battle?”

Could Ange Postecoglou be the next Leicester manager?

Of course, as Sutton points out, Rodgers was at Celtic before joining the Foxes and enjoyed some great times with the Bhoys winning numerous trophies and managing a 2.24 point per game average over 169 matches.

Postecoglou hasn't been there quite as long – 103 matches – but has an even more impressive record as he averages 2.34 points per game.

With that in mind, the current Celtic moss certainly has the calibre to be a target for Leicester and his name has already come up elsewhere in the media as a likely candidate for the role.

However, it remains to be seen if the Australian would be open to a move to the Premier League at this moment in time – especially when the Foxes may soon be a Championship club.

Never say never, but it would be a bold move to join the English side who are in such turmoil right now when he looks destined to go on and win the Scottish Premiership with the Bhoys (who currently have a nine-point lead at the top of the SPFL table).

Still, if Rodgers was tempted to leave Celtic and join Leicester, don't rule out the possibility of history repeating itself just yet.