A journalist has shared an update on what he’s heard from Leicester City regarding the future of manager Steve Cooper. The 44 year-old was brought in as the Foxes’ new manager during the summer as a replacement for Enzo Maresca, who left to join Chelsea, and it has been a difficult start for the former Nottingham Forest manager as he tries to get to grips with his new team.

Leicester claim their first Premier League win

After six frustrating games in the league, where they collected three draws and suffered three defeats, Leicester were able to claim their first win of the Premier League season at the seventh attempt. The Foxes had Facundo Buonanotte to thank, as he scored the only goal of the game to secure a 1-0 win over AFC Bournemouth. That result left Cooper relieved that the “dark cloud” had been lifted, and he said he “feels great” after securing his first league win as Leicester boss.

However, despite the win, Cooper has still come under some criticism, with talkSPORT pundit Dean Ashton not seeing Cooper’s style of play: “I am yet to look at a Steve Cooper side and know how they are playing, what is it that sort of sets them aside, and what he wants his team to do.

“Today was very much we’re going to go forward early, hit the front early, flick it in behind for [Jamie] Vardy.

“There’s nothing wrong with that, but then they were separate parts where they are trying to play right out from the goalkeeper. There was just a strong identity last season. I am yet to see that from Steve Cooper, but ultimately, I can’t criticise him too much because he made a big call before the game, and it worked.”

Cooper will be relieved to pick up his first win, but the Leicester boss could still find himself under huge pressure.

According to Graeme Bailey for Leicester City News, Steve Cooper’s future as Leicester City manager is far from secure despite the win last time out. It has been a frustrating start to the campaign for the Foxes, as they get used to being back in the top flight after a season in the Championship.

Bailey states that the club’s hierarchy are aware that the club’s supporters are frustrated with the start to the season, having been unable to appoint Graham Potter due to a breakdown in talks. Cooper is now under huge pressure, and this report states that his position as Leicester boss is under threat if they lose to Southampton after the international break. Saints are behind Leicester in the table, having taken one point from seven, and they are likely to be considered relegation rivals this season.

Steve Cooper's Premier League record Games 62 Won 13 Drawn 19 Lost 30 Points per game 0.94

This is only Cooper’s second managerial role in the Premier League, his first coming at Forest, where he was able to guide the club above the dotted line before he was harshly sacked in many people’s eyes.