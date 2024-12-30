Leicester City are reportedly keen on a move for a former Newcastle United defender who they hope can help solve their problems at the back.

Leicester slipped further into trouble on Sunday as they were beaten 2-0 by a resurgent Manchester City at the King Power Stadium. Summer signing Savinho scored City's first in the 21st minute when he followed up Phil Foden's parried shot to fire in his first goal for his new club.

Erling Haaland then scored his first goal in four games late in the second half to complete the scoring and sink the Foxes to a fourth straight defeat in the Premier League, which leaves them 18th in the table despite matching up fairly well against the champions.

Just as worrying as their league position, however, is that Ruud van Nistelrooy's side have now conceded a whopping 42 goals in just 19 games this term – which is the joint highest total in the division alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Speaking after the defeat to City, Van Nistelrooy said that he believes that it is individual errors which are costing his team right now.

"The first goal today is not a chance and an individual incident gives them the goal. That's what is costing us at the moment, without putting the blame on someone, but that is something we have to look at," he said.

Leicester want Mbemba

To combat their issues in defence, Leicester are reportedly now eyeing a move for former Newcastle United defender Chancel Mbemba in January. According to Africafoot, the Foxes have "expressed interest" in the 30-year-old, who currently plays in France for Marseille.

The DR Congo captain hasn't featured at all for Roberto De Zerbi's side this season, however, and Africafoot claim that he is now "on the verge" of leaving the Stade Velodrome. While Leicester are keen however, Mbemba's high salary could be a stumbling block in any potential move.

The former Magpies defender earns almost €74,000 (£61,000) each week at Marseille, and while the club are keen to get him off the wage bill, he is "attached" to his current wage packet, say Africafoot.

Though now an outcast at Marseille, Mbemba has been a key player for the club since joining them from Porto in 2022, making 85 appearances and scoring a mightily impressive 13 goals. He was also named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year for 2022/23, and won the Marc-Vivien Foé Prize the same year, which is awarded to the best African player in Ligue 1.

Speaking with Canal Plus Afrique in November, Mbemba confirmed that he intends to leave Marseille in January:c “I have a contract with Marseille. I hope [to leave] in January when God wants me to.

"But God doesn’t decide… it’s humans. Humans are complicated; everyone is looking out for their own interests but the most important thing is doing our work in order to satisfy everyone.”