Ex-Leicester man Kramaric now starring for Hoffenheim

Leicester City are currently flying high in the Premier League.

The Foxes find themselves in third position in the table, eight points ahead of Manchester United in fifth place – they are within touching distance of securing qualification for the Champions League. Jamie Vardy, their star striker, has had a big say in that, leading the top-tier goal scoring charts with 19 strikes so far.

The 33-year-old’s arrival for around £1m from Fleetwood Town may have seemed a bargain at the time, but it has proven to be an incredible bit of business. They will have hoped that Andrej Kramaric, a record signing when they purchased him for £9.7m, would have had a similar impact, but that didn’t prove to be the case.

Now, with Hoffenheim, he is showing why Leicester parted with that sum.

Here, we take a look at how he is getting on…

Time at Leicester

Kramaric made the switch to the King Power Stadium after a fantastic spell at HNK Rijeka. He spent just two seasons there, scoring 55 goals in 64 games, including eight in 16 in the Europa League, which then convinced Nigel Pearson to take him to the Premier League.

However, it never really worked out for him in England. He played 20 games for Leicester, scoring just four goals during that time. It didn’t help that his first campaign was during a season which saw the Foxes struggle for most of it at the the wrong end of the table, but he struggled to displace Leonardo Ulloa and Vardy on a regular basis.

Still, he did make two league appearances during the 2015/16 term, the one which saw Leicester end up on top of the table. However, by the time they were standing on the podium, he had already been shipped out on loan in January to Hoffenheim – he was eventually sold for £9.9m that summer.

Where is he now?

The 28-year-old is still with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, and he has flourished ever since he made the move. During that initial loan spell, he scored five goals and provided four assists in 15 matches in the league, but that would prove to be just the start.

In each of the three full campaigns since then, he has scored at least 10 goals in the Bundesliga, whilst he scored five goals in six Champions League matches last season as the German outfit made the group stages.

All in all, he has 65 goals and 29 assists in 145 matches in Sinsheim. In fact, Kramaric has scored more goals in the German top flight than any other player in the club’s history.

Should Leicester have given Kramaric more time?

He has even made a name for himself on the international stage, as well. He now has 13 goals in 46 caps, and featured in every single one of Croatia’s matches during their run to the 2018 World Cup final.

All in all, he has progressed since leaving Leicester, and there hasn’t been a lack of interest from other clubs, either. As per Sky Sports Germany (via AC Milan info), he apparently agreed terms with AC Milan last summer, only for the move to fall through.

Currently valued at £34.2m by Transfermarkt, don’t be surprised to see another side eye him in the future.

Given how he has performed, perhaps Leicester should have given him more time.