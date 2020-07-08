King Power Stadium

Key information about King Power Stadium

The King Power Stadium was built in 2002 and is now the home of Leicester City football club. The ground is located in Leicester in England and is actually rather close to the Foxes’ old stadium, Filbert Street ground.

Its current capacity stands at 32,273 and has a pitch the size of 105m x 68m. The surface of the field is covered with Desso GrassMaster’s hybrid turf – with no running track surrounding it – and has undersoil heating installed.

The highest ever attendance that was recorded at King Power Stadium was set on 1 April 2006 when 32,488 fans watched Leicester Tigers’ clash against Bath Rugby in the Heineken Cup.

A history of King Power Stadium

The King Power Stadium is still a relatively new ground and it’s been hosting Leicester City ever since it was erected back in 2002. Prior to that, the club had been playing their football at Filbert Street since 1891 and the first ideas of potentially making a switch to a new stadium were conceived following the Taylor Report in the early 1990s.

Still, with Filbert Street getting gradually revamped over the years, they decided to invest into their current facilities rather than starting from scratch somewhere else. But, as the club became more successful with the attendance soaring, it became painfully obvious that Filbert Street can’t exactly match their ambitions any longer.

In early 1998, new plans were announced for a potential 40,000 all-seater stadium that was supposed to be located in Bede Island South and hopefully finished in time for the 2000/01 campaign. However, the idea was abandoned on 5 January 2000. But they were adamant on making some changes and it was either reviving the idea of a new stadium or further improvements to the old one. Either way, something had to give.

With that in mind, on 2 November 2000 they finally settled for the former option, outlining plans for a 32,000-seat stadium at nearby Freeman’s Wharf, and setting their sight for the 2003/04 season while at the same time hoping it could get finished for the start of the 2002/03 campaign instead. Work began in the summer of 2001, and by 10 October that same year, they got some wonderful news – the new stadium would be ready for the 2002/03 season.

But even though that was a joyous occasion, the stadium did cost them around £37m and with Leicester just getting relegated from the Premier League, the club’s debt was reported to be around £30m.

The stadium was officially opened by club icon Gary Lineker on 23 July 2002 as the former striker cut the red ribbon. Shortly after, on 2 August, Leicester played Athletic Club in a friendly clash with the game ending in a 1-1 draw in front of approximately 24,000 people. The first official competitive match took place just six days after that with the hosts beating Watford 2–0 in front of a near-capacity crowd of 31,022.

The record attendance for a football clash at the stadium is 32,242, which was set during Leicester City’s first home game of the 2015/16 season against Sunderland, while the overall record attendance of 32,488 was actually recorded for a rugby union match between Leicester Tigers and Bath in 2006.

On 1 March 2013, the club’s Thai owners King Power bought the stadium through their company K Power Holdings Co, Ltd. In April 2018, the initial planning for the expansion and development of the ground was announced.

Tickets to watch Leicester City at King Power Stadium

All tickets to watch Leicester City’s games at King Power Stadium can be found on the club’s official website. There are two categories for every age group and for every stand with category A being the more expensive one.

The most expensive adult ticket costs £50 but the club also offers season tickets as well as memberships that can get you a discount.

