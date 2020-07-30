Who is Ben Chilwell? – Profile

Name: Ben Chilwell

Club: Leicester City

Date of Birth: 21 December 1996 (age 23)

Position: Left-back

Ben Chilwell – His career so far

Ben Chilwell was born in Milton Keynes, and began his youth career in the academy of Rushden & Diamonds at the age of nine until 12. After three years at their youth academy, Chilwell had a six-week trial at Leicester City, and joined the club later in 2010. Having been awarded with Leicester’s Academy Player of the Year award at the end of the 2014-15 season, Chilwell broke into their first team, making his professional debut on 27 October 2015 in a League Cup tie against Hull City.

Late 2015, Chilwell joined Championship side Huddersfield Town on a youth-loan until January 2016, though later that year the young left-back signed a new contract with Leicester until 2021. Chilwell made his Premier League debut against Everton on Boxing Day 2016, going on to make 19 appearances in total across their title winning campaign.

Chilwell was called up to the full England squad from the under-21 side in September 2018 ahead of a friendly match against Switzerland. He went on to make his debut during this match as a 79th-minute substitute for Danny Rose – Chilwell has gone on to play 11 times for the Three Lions.

Transfer Latest

Ben Chilwell has been strongly linked with a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea as Frank Lampard aims to strengthen his sides defence, especially the left-back position which has needed permanent filling for some time.

Player Profile

Chilwell is an all-rounded left-back, with both attacking and defensive qualities of the highest level. He has a lot of the traits of a modern full-back such as Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold for Liverpool, with three goals and three assists to his name last season.

The English defender has a lot more potential and can flourish under the right management – he is thought to be valued at around £40m in today’s market.