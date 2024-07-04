Following the departure of Wilfred Ndidi, Leicester City have reportedly turned their attention towards handing Steve Cooper an £8m replacement ahead of next season.

Leicester transfer news

Of course, the Foxes are due some good news following such a tumultuous start to the summer, which has seen manager Enzo Maresca and star man Kiernan Dewsbuy-Hall both jump ship to join Chelsea. The former has at least since been replaced by former Nottingham Forest manager Cooper, but Leicester are yet to welcome a replacement for a player of Dewsbury-Hall's calibre.

With potential FFP sanctions on their way too, things are unlikely to get any easier for those the King Power Stadium next season, making their summer business all the more important. Replacing players will be the key, and that's not just Dewsbury-Hall, with Ndidi's departure also leaving a gaping hole in Leicester's midfield.

The Nigerian would have brought plenty of Premier League experience and quality to Cooper's midfield next season, but the new manager must now look elsewhere for options, which may see a Ligue 1 ace arrive.

According to L'equipe, Leicester City are now eyeing a move to sign Amir Richardson from Stade Reims alongside Everton and Udinese, but none of the three interested parties are willing to match the French side's reported €10M (£8m) price tag as things stand.

Leicester and Everton must both be careful with their spending these days, but for just £8m, it's a deal that could be worth pursuing for the Foxes as they look to replace Ndidi. Still just 22 years old, Richardson is a player who is likely to step up a level with such an opportunity, perhaps making the investment worthwhile this summer.

"Unique" Richardson can fill Ndidi void

Replacing a midfielder of Ndidi's calibre is no easy task, but given the praise of footbal writer Bence Bocsak, Richardson is certainly capable of doing just that at Leicester next season.

Bocsak was full of praise for the midfielder on X earlier this year, saying: "He’s already won the U23 AFCON with Morocco last year. Such a unique profile in terms of a midfielder - extremely tall at 1.95 metres and springy - he defends and goes forward with the ball really well. So good on the ball. Just 21 years old."

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Amir Richardson Wilfred Ndidi Minutes 1,352 2,127 Progressive Carries per 90 1.87 1.74 Progressive Passes per 90 4.80 4.32 Ball Recoveries per 90 5.73 4.41

Whilst Richardson didn't receive the same amount of minutes as Ndidi last season, he proved in a smaller sample size exactly what he's capable of, outperforming Ndidi in a number of areas.

So, whilst they have their PSR concerns to think about, Leicester should pursue Richardson this summer in a deal which could cost them just £8m to kickstart their transfer window. The young midfielder has shown plenty of signs that he's one to watch.