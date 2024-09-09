The transfer window may be closed, but Leicester City and Steve Cooper still have their eye on strengthening the team, as they hold an interest in a free agent.

Leicester City transfer news

The summer transfer window was a mixed one for Leicester after their return to the Premier League, as the Foxes spent large sums of money on players such as Oliver Skipp and Bilal El Khannouss, but the club also lost key players such as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who joined Chelsea and left a gaping void in the attacking midfield role at the King Power.

The Foxes brought in nine players over the course of the summer, but the additions haven’t done much to help them make a strong start in the league, as it is just one point from a possible nine so far.

Cooper now has to wait until January before he can make any more significant changes to the squad, but with the Turkish transfer window still open, it appears a player could still leave the King Power Stadium. It was reported last week that Turkish giants Galatasaray made contact with Leicester over the signing of Boubakary Soumare.

The report stated that Galatasaray were looking to sign the midfielder on loan for the remainder of the campaign. The Frenchman spent last season on loan at Sevilla and could now be set for another temporary exit, as his contract at the King Power Stadium runs until 2026. The Foxes signed the midfielder for a reported £17 million, but he has struggled to make an impact since he joined the club, with him appearing once so far in this campaign.

As well as possibly looking to move Soumare on, Leicester are also said to be holding significant talks in a bid to sign a free agent.

Leicester in advancing talks to sign a 45-cap international

According to French outlet Jeuns Footeux, Leicester City are interested in signing current free agent Yusuf Yazici. The 27-year-old is looking for a new club after leaving French side Lille at the end of last season, and the Foxes are said to be keen on signing the 45-cap Turkey international.

The report states that the Premier League side have started discussions with the player’s agents, with the hope being that they can reach an agreement soon. Leicester face stiff competition, as Premier League duo Everton and AFC Bournemouth are also keen on signing the midfielder, but it is Cooper's side in pole position and said to be working to conclude a deal "quickly".

Yusuf Yazici's Lille stats Apps 135 Goals 29 Assists 15

The 27-year-old spent five years with Lille, as he joined the club in 2019 from Trabzonspor. Yazici played 135 times for the French club, also spending time on loan at CSKA Moscow and Trabzonspor during his time in France. The midfielder left Lille having scored 12 goals in all competitions last season, so could provide an injection of end product from midfield in the absence of Dewsbury-Hall.