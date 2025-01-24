Leicester City are now one of four clubs lining up a late move to sign a new winger in the final weeks of the January transfer window, as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League come the end of the campaign.

Leicester City transfer news

Currently in the bottom three of the Premier League and on course for an instant return to the Championship, Leicester were expected to be active in the January transfer window in a bid to try and reverse their fortunes under Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

But despite confirmation that they were going to receive no sanction for potential financial fair play breaches, a fact that was announced earlier in the month, they have still been very quiet in the winter window.

So far, the Foxes have only added fullback Woyo Coulibaly to their ranks, while they sold Tom Cannon to Sheffield United in a bid to free up funds this January. With that money, they have reportedly made a bid to sign Strahinja Pavlovic from AC Milan, but their winter transfer window has yet to truly kick into gear.

That could spark a scramble in the final days of the window as they look to deliver fresh faces to Van Nistelrooy, who is said to have only taken the job with the promise of January additions being made available. With a tricky run of games ahead, they will need to move fast to secure new players before the winter window slams shut.

Leicester City's Next Five Premier League Fixtures Tottenham Hotspur (Away) Everton (Away) Arsenal (Home) Brentford (Home) West Ham United (Away)

Now, they are reportedly in the hunt for a much-needed new forward at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City chasing EFL winger

That comes as Football Insider report that the Foxes are one of four sides lining up a move to try and sign Cardiff City winger Ollie Tanner in the final 10 days of the transfer window as they look to bolster their frontline.

Still just 22-years-old, Tanner has lit up the Championship this season despite having just two goals and two assists to his name, but he has been unable to keep the Bluebirds out of a relegation scrap themselves.

Despite that, he has reportedly caught the eye, with Leeds United, Burnley, Southampton and Leicester all reportedly on his tail as they plot a late move for the man who has played for the likes of Bromley, Folkestone Invicta and Lewes before getting his big move to the second tier.

When quizzed, Cardiff boss Omer Riza played down the links, explaining: "No. Ollie's a young lad, he's one of ours and he's doing really well. We need him, like we need all the other players in our team, and he's doing well. He's focused on doing his job at Cardiff and that's it, really."

Related Leicester looking to sign LaLiga rock who could save Van Nistelrooy's job Ruud Van Nistelrooy needs to steer his Leicester City ship back on course with some positive new additions.

And the 6 foot 1 inch forward still has two and a half years left to run on his £390,000 a year deal in Wales, which could see Cardiff hold out for a significant fee to release him mid-season amid their own relegation struggles.

Tanner, who was hailed as "strong" by his former coach, can play on either flank or even at left-back if required, and is highly regarded by Cardiff. However, could the opportunity to play in the Premier League and follow in the footsteps of Jamie Vardy make his mind up?