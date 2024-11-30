Leicester City have joined the race to sign one of Spain's most exciting talents as the Foxes look to hand incoming boss Ruud van Nistelrooy additional firepower.

Leicester appoint Van Nistelrooy

Less than a week after the departure of Steve Cooper in the wake of Leicester's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, the Midlands outfit announced that Ruud van Nistelrooy would take charge at the King Power Stadium.

The Dutchman, whose only experience of the Premier League came in a four-game interim spell with Manchester United earlier in the month, has been deemed the right man to steer the Foxes away from the relegation zone this season, as five losses in their last six games threaten to derail a promising start to the campaign.

Van Nistelrooy's first five games at Leicester City West Ham United (Home) Brighton (Home) Newcastle United (Away) Wolves (Home) Liverpool (Away)

"I’m proud, I’m excited," he told the Leicester City website after his arrival was announced.

"Everybody that I speak to about Leicester City Football Club is enthusiastic, has great stories about the quality of the people working at the Club, the supporters, also of course, the recent history of the Club is impressive. I’m dead excited to start and to get to know everyone and give everything I can for the Football Club."

Van Nistelrooy has penned a contract until June 2027 at the King Power Stadium, and will take charge for the first time in their midweek clash with West Ham United, having beaten the Foxes twice during his time with Manchester United.

Now, the owners seem keen to back their man, and are readying a move for a new forward in the new year.

Leicester City in race to sign Olympic winner

Reports in Spain claim that Leicester City are one of three Premier League sides chasing Valencia forward Diego Lopez, with the Foxes considering the young talent "a fundamental pillar of their sporting project".

An Olympic gold medallist with Spain over the summer, Lopez has impressed for Los Ches. Playing across the frontline, he has grabbed two goals and an assist so far this season as he battles to keep the Spanish stalwart in the top flight.

With financial issues at the club, the report claims they are keen to raise money in any way possible and will sanction the sale of one of their key men midway through the season.

Wolves and Bournemouth are also credited with an interest in the striker, and Valencia could "be willing to negotiate the departure of López for a figure close to 35 million euros", though the aforementioned financial issues could force the southern Spanish side into a compromise.

Able to play on either side of the attack or through the middle, Lopez has drawn attention after an "excellent" performance against Cadiz, with Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig dubbing him a talent "shining for Valencia".

With Abdul Fatawu now sidelined for the remainder of the season and Jamie Vardy well beyond his electric peak, a new attacker could be just what is needed at the King Power to help fire them clear of relegation, and they appear to have their eyes set on Lopez.