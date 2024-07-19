Leicester City fans would have been fearing the worst when speculation began to mount about Wilfred Ndidi walking away from the club this summer, knowing that they could have another Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall situation on their hands.

The Nigerian central midfielder departing the King Power Stadium would have really left a lot of holes in the middle of the park for the Foxes to deal with, and so there was a palpable sense of relief when these rumours were eventually rubbished, and the long-standing Leicester servant put pen to paper on a new contract instead.

Still, that doesn't mean Steve Cooper and Co aren't on the hunt for more recruits in the centre of the pitch, with one target even possessing shades of Ndidi's game.

Leicester plotting move for wantaway Spurs ace

According to a report by Football Insider, Leicester are now plotting a move to try and tempt wantaway Tottenham Hotspur gem Oliver Skipp to the East Midlands this summer.

The fringe midfielder was being eyed up by Leeds United previously this transfer window, but with Skipp reportedly not wanting to drop down to the Championship to link up with his ex-Norwich City boss in the form of Daniel Farke, the Foxes could be in the driver's seat over his wanted signature now.

What Skipp can offer Leicester

Snapping up Skipp would significantly bolster the Foxes in the midfield positions, with Michael Golding also a new purchase that has added strength in depth in central midfield already, as Leicester strive to stay up in the Premier League confidently and not by the skin of the teeth.

Signing the 23-year-old battler could also be a long-term measure as well, with Ndidi perhaps moving on further down the line after this new extended contract has expired, with Skipp also perhaps possessing the grit and determination Leicester need to become an established top-flight team again away from their African star and pursuing attacking talents such as Matias Soule.

Skipp could also take inspiration from Ndidi by becoming a beloved figure at the King Power, as opposed to being largely a bench option as he is currently is in North London, with just five Premier League starts gifted to him last campaign by Ange Postecoglou.

In contrast, his 27-year-old counterpart has amassed 273 appearances for the Foxes since joining from Genk in 2017, and will be a crucial part of Cooper's side next season back in the top division.

Ndidi's Championship numbers (23/24) vs Skipp's (20/21) Stat (* = per 90 mins) Ndidi Skipp Games played 32 45 Goals scored 4 1 Assists 5 1 Touches* 37.8 68.1 Accurate passes 21.5 (82%) 49.1 (88%) Big chances created 5 3 Interceptions* 0.8 1.1 Tackles* 1.2 2.2 Total duels won* 3.2 5.7 Stats by Sofascore

Looking at Skipp's numbers from his impactful loan spell out at Norwich, it's obvious to see why Farke is clamouring for a reunion with his former ace this summer up at Elland Road, with the 23-year-old battling away valiantly across the campaign to help promotion be achieved. Like Ndidi, he's clearly got the ability to break up the play and subsequently distribute it well.

Thus, with the Foxes potentially looking at a campaign where they'll do more defending, the pairing could even strike up a formidable partnership in the middle of the park. While the Leicester number 25 operates as a more offensively-minded midfield option when glancing at the table above, Skipp will be more than content at picking up the dirty work when needed.

The Tottenham man would also have a familiar face next to him in the Leicester ranks in his ex-Spurs teammate Harry Winks, with the 23-year-old also more than capable of performing in the top-flight under pressure, having accumulated 77 Premier League appearances across his playing days to date.

Tottenham great Glenn Hoddle has even described the ex-Norwich loanee as "fabulous" in the past when he's pulled on a Spurs strip, with Cooper potentially falling head over heels for Skipp if he does join Leicester soon.