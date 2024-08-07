Leicester City haven't quite been as active in the summer transfer market to date, compared to the other newly promoted outfits in Southampton and Ipswich Town, with just four new faces joining the King Power Stadium ranks.

That doesn't mean the Foxes aren't trying to get more bodies into the building, however, ahead of the Premier League season starting next weekend, with Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool being linked with a switch to Steve Cooper's men amongst other names.

That isn't the only talent Leicester are looking at from the Reds though, with a deal in the works to try and get this promising Liverpool youngster in through the door to strengthen in attack also.

Leicester battling away to sign teenage gem

As per a new report by the Express, Ben Doak has now been given the green light to depart Arne Slot's men in search of first-team football, having been in and around the senior mix under the new Dutch boss this pre-season.

Brentford have entered the race for the electric 18-year-old's services now, knowing he is available for a loan move, with Leicester and Southampton also keen on adding the slick teenager to their respective squads to help in their quests to stay up in the Premier League after promotion.

Leicester could well add another loan player to their roster from a team higher up their new division in the form of David Datro Fofana away from just snapping up Doak, with reports suggesting that the Foxes are leading the race for the fringe Chelsea centre-forward's signature.

This injection of youth could give Leicester something different ahead of some daunting league matches to come, away from the mainstays of Jamie Vardy and Co, with this potential new attacking duo eager to impress if they do both end up donning a Foxes jersey this campaign to follow.

What Doak can offer alongside Fofana

Fofana was a bright spark last campaign for Burnley, even as relegation loomed large for the Clarets, with four goals and one assist mustered up from 15 clashes, including this long-range bullet soaring in against West Ham United.

He could well give Leicester some much-needed depth up top then away from the aforementioned Vardy and Patson Daka, with the East Midlands club having waved goodbye to Kelechi Iheanacho this summer.

Ben Doak: Match Stats during pre-season Stat Real Betis Arsenal Man United Minutes played 26 18 25 Goals 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 Shots 0 0 1 Touches 16 8 15 Accurate passes 5/6 3/3 10/11 Successful dribbles 2/2 0/1 0/1 Duels won 4/6 2/5 1/5 Stats by Sofascore

The time could well be right for Doak - who has been dubbed a "huge talent" by journalist Barry Anderson - to spread his wings and experience a formative loan spell, therefore, like Fofana managed at Turf Moor last campaign after joining Chelsea from Molde, with the 18-year-old showing flashes of his excellence this pre-season for the Reds.

In particular, his cameo against Real Betis stands out from the table above, with 100% of his attempted dribbles against the Spanish side successfully completed, alongside only two duels being lost from six registered.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether the 18-year-old can hack the men's game week in, week out away from the odd appearance here or there in friendlies or in cup competitions, but the "explosive" ace - as he was once labelled by football talent scout Jacek Kulig - could excel if given time to adjust to his new surroundings at the King Power.

He would, much like Fofana, give sufficient competition to the likes of Stephy Mavididi - who himself is unproven in the top flight - after a fantastic campaign with the Foxes in the Championship saw him fire home 12 strikes.

Cooper will know that having depth all over the pitch will really give his side an advantage in the battle to beat the drop, especially if injuries start stacking up high towards the latter stages of the gruelling 38-game marathon.

Therefore, even if Fofana and Doak aren't guaranteed starters every game if they do sign, they could play an important role still in survival being achieved and even more if Leicester take being back in the Premier League in their stride.