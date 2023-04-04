Leicester City have been dealt an immediate blow in their search for a new manager, as Graham Potter has rejected the opportunity to take charge, according to a recent report from talkSPORT.

Who could Leicester appoint as manager?

Leicester confirmed the sacking of Brendan Rodgers on Sunday afternoon, with the Northern Irishman leaving his role after four years at the King Power Stadium, and there have already been a plethora of names linked with the vacant job.Rafa Benitez has reportedly been made an offer, with the Spaniard having been out of work since leaving Everton, however, the Foxes are yet to receive a response, meaning they have continued to run the rule over other potential options.

The Daily Mail claimed Leicester would be interested to know Potter's plans after being sacked by Chelsea, as he was admired by the hierarchy at the club long before he moved to Stamford Bridge, but they have now received a very disappointing response.According to a report from talkSPORT, the Englishman has rejected an approach from the Foxes, as he is set to take a break from the game after his recent sacking.The east Midlands club reached out to representatives of the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss, but he has decided against making an immediate return to management.As such, Leicester will now need to turn their attentions elsewhere, and whoever takes over has a very difficult task on their hands, with the club currently sat 19th in the Premier League table.

Would Graham Potter have been a good appointment?

Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha will consider it a real blow to have missed out on the 47-year-old, as although his time at Chelsea was short-lived, he did an excellent job in his previous role with Brighton & Hove Albion.Hailed as "brilliant" by members of the media, the Solihull-born tactician left the Seagulls fourth in the table upon moving to Stamford Bridge, with chairman Tony Bloom claiming: “He leaves an excellent legacy for his successor with the club in its highest-ever position, and on the back of leading us to our highest finish in the club’s history last season.” Although they may have missed out on Potter for the time being, he could still be tempted by a move to Leicester at the end of the season, should they make a short-term appointment to see them through, akin to Crystal Palace hiring Roy Hodgson.