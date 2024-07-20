Hoping to land their biggest deal of the summer transfer window so far, Leicester City have reportedly tabled a fresh £21m bid to sign a Serie A star for Steve Cooper.

Leicester City transfer news

The Foxes have created some much-needed positive headlines in recent weeks following a disastrous start to the summer, which saw manager Enzo Maresca and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall complete moves to Chelsea. Since then, Steve Cooper has arrived alongside four fresh faces, with those at the King Power hoping to build a squad capable of avoiding Premier League relegation in their first season back in the top flight.

More arrivals could yet be on their way. Reports have linked the likes of Alexis Saelemaekers and Richard Rios with moves to Leicester in recent days, with the Foxes looking to use the next month to add further additions. The Championship winners do have to be careful on that front given that they've already run into trouble with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules once and face potential sanctions.

Nonetheless, those potential sanctions are seemingly not set to stand in the way of one big-money move this summer. According to John Percy of The Telegraph, Leicester have tabled a fresh £21m bid to sign Matias Soule from Juventus and are pushing to agree a deal for the young winger next week.

The Foxes' interest in the Serie A star is an open secret these days, and their £21m move would be their most expensive yet this summer, not to mention a statement of intent ahead of their Premier League return. That said, even if it is their biggest move, it remains to be seen whether Juventus will deem their £21m bid enough to show Soule the door next week.

Still just 21 years old, the Argentinian would undoubtedly be an impressive coup.

"Fantastic" Soule can replace Dewsbury-Hall spark

Following Dewsbury-Hall's exit, welcoming a player who can replicate the Englishman's impressive output and creative spark should be at the top of Leicester's priority list this summer - and that should align with their ambitions to sign Soule.

The Juventus gem enjoyed an excellent season out on loan at Frosinone last term, providing the bright spark in a campaign to otherwise forget for the relegated Serie A side. Following a "fantastic start", as described by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Soule only got better, ending the season with 11 goals and 3 assists in all competitions.

A player who still has plenty more to offer, Soule would quickly become a vital part of Cooper's side if he completes a summer switch to Leicester. For just £21m, he may even be looked at as one of the bargains of the window if he hits the ground running in the Premier League.