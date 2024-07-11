There will be question marks from the get-go next season surrounding Steve Cooper being in the Leicester City hot-seat, considering the sour end he experienced with Nottingham Forest.

Only winning 11 of the 54 games he's overseen as manager in the Premier League also makes for some grim reading, but there is still positivity in the air at the King Power Stadium, owing to some developments in and out of the building.

Signings such as Caleb Okoli and Michael Golding joining the Foxes in recent days has raised spirits, alongside the fact it looks unlikely there will be another casualty in central midfield like Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, as Wilfried Ndidi is now set to stay with the newly promoted side.

Leicester looking to sign Ndidi partner

With the Nigerian midfielder now performing a U-Turn to sign a new extended deal, according to football journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Leicester are on the hunt to sign the long-serving star a fresh partner in the middle of the park.

With both Golding and Harry Winks also offering depth in this area, Leicester will look to add Benfica gem Florentino Luis to their roster this off-season to really strengthen, ahead of their tricky voyage up to the Premier League.

According to Portuguese outlet Jornal De Noticias, the 24-year-old's future at his current employers hangs in the balance, with significant interest from the likes of Everton, Nottingham Forest and the Foxes emerging.

The Toffees have even previously fielded a bid in the region of £25m to try and tempt the in-demand Portuguese talent to Merseyside, with the same report also stating that Forest have had advances rejected in the past for Luis too, to move on to the City Ground.

Leicester might well have been eyeing up the 6 foot holding midfielder, fearful that Ndidi walking away would become a crushing reality, but they could now line up alongside each other next season in a swift change of events, if Luis chooses the King Power as his next onward destination.

What Luis can offer Leicester

Both Ndidi and Luis are comfortable playing in holding roles, but with Enzo Maresca operating with three central midfielders predominantly last campaign, the Leicester number 25 excelled in a more forward-focused role.

The long-standing Foxes servant would help himself to six goals and six assists in all competitions as his side stormed to the second-tier title, but Cooper will know that defensively sound performances will need to come next campaign as well, with Luis potentially adding more steel and grit to his new side centrally.

Ndidi's league numbers (23/24) vs Luis' Stat - per 90 mins* Ndidi Luis Games played 32 30 Goals scored 4 0 Assists 5 0 Touches* 37.8 55.4 Accurate passes* 21.5 (82%) 40.8 (89%) Interceptions* 0.8 1.6 Tackles* 1.2 2.6 Ball recoveries* 3.3 4.1 Total duels won* 3.2 4.1 Stats by Sofascore

Comparing the two on Sofascore, Luis - who has been described by former Benfica coach Joao Tralhao as being a player "every coach would like" - would be able to shore up the Foxes ahead of their mission to comfortably survive in the top flight.

The Portuguese target doubled Ndidi's interceptions won total last season, on top of bettering him in other defensive aspects of their respective games.

Luis would also benefit from the group that he will have around him at Leicester, having never played one minute of Premier League action across his career to date, whilst Winks and Ndidi are seasoned heads at the level.

Combined, both Winks and Ndidi have made an astounding 320 appearances in the top flight, with that total growing even larger soon.

Cooper could have his work cut out for him if the Foxes do experience a slow start to the season, but he will be confident that his new group can thrive back in the elite league, especially if signings such as Luis enter the building.