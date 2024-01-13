With Leicester City top of the Championship and well on their way to securing a Premier League return at the first time of asking, the Foxes have reportedly turned their attention towards the transfer market. Enzo Maresca could now land some reinforcements capable of helping to shape a potential top-flight side next season.

Leicester transfer news

Leicester did well in the summer to keep hold of the likes of Ricardo Pereira and Jamie Vardy, albeit whilst losing James Maddison. And now they must shift their focus towards further incomings. The Foxes are in the privileged position of enjoying a 10-point gap at the top of the Championship, meaning that it won't be long before they can start thinking about preparing for the Premier League.

Related EFL Championship done deals: Every January 2024 transfer With the arrival of the January transfer window, FFC has you covered for every in and out involving your club in the EFL Championship.

Those at The King Power have already missed out on one target, however. Lucas Beraldo rumours suggested that Leicester had held talks to sign the Sao Paulo ace, only to watch on as the defender joined Paris Saint-Germain this month. It is a mistake that the promotion hopefuls will be desperate to avoid repeating in the January transfer window.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport via FC Inter News and the Leicester Mercury, Leicester City have agreed a deal with Stefano Sensi and must now complete negotiations with Inter Milan to secure the midfielder's signature.

This comes just days after reports claimed that Leicester had made an approach to sign Sensi this month in a deal that could reportedly cost as little as €2m (£1.7m). The 28-year-old, in the last six months of his contract at Inter, will be hoping to see both clubs reach an agreement after reportedly saying yes to a move to Leicester. A player with plenty of experience, Maresca could be getting a player who is more than ready to step into the Premier League.

"Extraordinary" Sensi would be a major coup for Leicester

Once playing a part in helping Inter win the Scudetto, Sensi has since struggled for game time at the San Siro but that doesn't take away the midfielder's clear ability. The Italian earned the praise of Antonio Conte when at his best for the Serie A giants, with the former Inter manager saying via Forza Italian Football: "We are talking about someone who sees football and implements everything that I tell him. I think he was a bit underwhelming in the first half today, but then he stepped up and was extraordinary.

“We have players that have the same characteristics that I did: [Matias] Vecino, [Nicolo] Barella and [Marcelo] Brozovic if he were to play as a mezzala, along with Sensi. We must get everyone in their best form. For example there are Vecino and [Roberto] Gagliardini.

"The Uruguayan can shine in this system and Gaglia must return to being the player that we loved in the past. Sensi plays that right away, while Barella is struggling a bit more. Nicolo can’t play in front of the defence as he is more of a mezzala, but he has everything that is needed to become very good.”

Now potentially handed the chance to earn consistent game time at Leicester City, Sensi could return to the form that saw him earn the praise of Conte in what would hand Maresca an instant boost this month.