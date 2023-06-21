Leicester City are among a number of English clubs interested in making a move for Japan international and Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka this summer, according to Mike McGrath and John Percy of The Telegraph.

What's the latest on Ao Tanaka to Leicester City

Following the appointment of Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca, Leicester can finally focus on rebuilding a squad capable of getting back into the Premier League at the first time of asking next season.

The Foxes will face a battle for the signature of Tanaka, however, with West Ham United and Fulham also interested in the midfielder.

West Bromwich Albion, meanwhile, saw their bid rejected by Dusseldorf in January.

So, Tanaka isn't exactly short on options in what could be a long summer ahead for Dusseldorf if they want to keep the 24-year-old ahead of next season.

Maresca could see the midfielder as an ideal replacement for James Maddison, who has attracted interest from both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Currently valued at just €2.5m, according to Transfermarkt, too, a deal for Tanaka wouldn't eat away at Leicester's summer budget, either.

Should Leicester City sign Ao Tanaka?

Defeating Spain out of the 2022 World Cup with his controversial goal, Tanaka is a player on the rise and has more than earned interest from both the Premier League and the Championship.

For Dusseldorf last season, the 24-year-old was involved in four goals from midfield in all competitions, as his side failed to secure promotion back into the Bundesliga, finishing fourth.

Having shown plenty of potential, however, a move could come at the perfect time for the Leicester-linked man, who will be desperate to step things up a level after enjoying a successful World Cup, where he stunned the likes of UCL-winner Rodri and LaLiga champion Sergio Busquets with his winning goal to topple Spain back in December.

Switching from Germany's second division to England's may be a hard sell for the Foxes to make this summer, but working under Maresca could intrigue a number of players.

The majority, if not all the coaches to have initially worked with Pep Guardiola have gone onto achieve great things, from Mikel Arteta all the way to Xavi at Barcelona.

Now, it could be the turn of the new Leicester boss to shine and build a project that the likes of Tanaka will be keen to become a part of ahead of a crucial season in the Championship.

With a long summer ahead, the "exceptional" Japan international - in the words of UEFA A license coach Stevie Grieve - looks set to have a big decision to make.