Top of the Championship by ten points, Leicester City bosses may be slowly turning their attention towards the Premier League, with promotion and the title well within their grasp. Enzo Maresca will no doubt keep his players focused on the task at hand, but the club will certainly already be thinking about how they can go up and stay up for good.

The Leicester boss has enjoyed the perfect debut season at the Foxes and could now prove just how far he's taken his side by landing a Serie A champion this month. It would be some coup for the Championship leaders in the January transfer window.

Leicester transfer news

The Foxes did well to keep hold of certain stars in the summer transfer window, albeit eventually losing the battle to avoid James Maddison's exit, as he jumped ship to join Tottenham Hotspur. As the likes of James Justin, Ricardo Pereira and Jamie Vardy stayed put, Maresca added to his side in the form of players such as Harry Winks and Stephy Mavididi, who have both enjoyed solid first seasons. Now, the former Manchester City coach could repeat his transfer genius by welcoming an Italian champion during the January transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Leicester have made an approach to sign Stefano Sensi in a permanent deal this month. The transfer guru posted the news on X, saying:

The fact that the Foxes are in a realistic position to approach Inter speaks volumes about the quality of not only Leicester but the Championship as a whole, with quality now present in both the Premier League and the second tier.

"Quality" Sensi would be the perfect Winks partner

If Leicester can get the deal over the line, then Sensi's stats prove they would have the perfect partner for Winks in the middle of the park. At a stage now where they could start thinking about Premier League quality, the duo would certainly have the ability to step into the top flight and perform should the opportunity come their way next season.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Pass Completion Rate Stefano Sensi (Monza 22/23) 27 143 26 85% Harry Winks (Leicester 23/24) 42 162 22 94.2%

Whilst he has struggled for game time this season, Sensi has earned plenty of deserved praise during his time at Inter, including from former Inter Milan man Kwadwo Asamoah, who told DAZN Italia, via Goal: “Stefano Sensi? He’s a quality player, he makes a difference, and I already noticed that at Sassuolo. I’m happy with that work he’s doing for the team."

With that said, the Inter midfielder is certainly one to keep an eye on, as the champions-elect eye a move to sign a player who won Serie A with the Italian giants during the 20/21 campaign.