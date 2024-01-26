A quiet January transfer window could be about to spring into life for Leicester City with Luke Thomas' loan move to Middlesborough potentially followed up by what could be an impressive new incoming. Reports suggest that a deal is set to be finalised to welcome a fresh face for Enzo Maresca.

Leicester transfer news

Amid speculation that Rangers made contact in an attempt to sign Thomas, Middlesborough swooped in to land the full-back. Thomas spent the first half of the season in the Premier League with Sheffield United. Failing to make the desired impact, he returned to The King Power before getting his second loan move of the campaign.

Following the left-back's departure, Leicester can return their attention towards potential incomings. The Foxes have just under a week remaining until the January window slams shut and are yet to complete a single move. That could be about to change, however, with reports suggesting that they're finalising their first deal of the month.

According to FC Inter News, Leicester are finalising a move to sign Stefano Sensi, with club chiefs on the phone today to get the deal over the line. A medical is reportedly being organised for the Inter Milan midfielder, who looks more and more likely to arrive in a deal worth just €2m (£1.7m), possibly paid in two stages. The deal is supposedly on course to reach completion as early as tonight following weeks of rumours.

Seven points clear at the top of the Championship, Leicester could be about to land a player ready to seal the title, before making a further impact in the Premier League, given the experience that he has playing at the top level for Inter over the years.

"Crazy" Sensi has Premier League quality

Whilst it's easy to forget about Sensi's talent due to his struggle for game time at Inter Milan this season, this is a player who possesses the quality to secure the Championship title for Leicester before helping them to survive and more in the Premier League. When handed a consistent opportunity on loan at AC Monza last season, Sensi's stats highlighted just what he's capable of. Here's how his numbers in that season compare to Harry Winks' in the current campaign:

Stefano Sensi 2022/23 Harry Winks 2023/24 Progressive Carries Per 90 1.50 1.64 Progressive Passes Per 90 7.94 6.21 Tackles Won Per 90 1.44 1.04 Interceptions Per 90 1.11 0.82

The forthcoming arrival has certainly impressed Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig too, who previously posted on X:

With that said, Maresca could form the perfect midfield partnership between Sensi and Winks, which may help the Foxes forget any relegation fears as early as possible if they're in the Premier League next season.