With Leicester City seriously short of options in attack, the Foxes are now leading the race to sign a young striker from a fellow Premier League side.

Foxes on the hunt for attacking reinforcements

With a fortnight to go until their curtain raiser against Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester are working quickly to bring new attacking players to the King Power Stadium.

New Leicester boss Steve Cooper was already staring down a depleted forward line after Kelechi Iheanacho refused to sign a new deal at the club. Now plying his trade in Spain with Sevilla, the onus will be on the Foxes' higher ups to find new talents to bolster their new manager's attack.

The Foxes' rush to sign forward players has also been heightened by the injury to current starting striker Jamie Vardy. The veteran forward is facing a race to get fit for the start of the season after suffering a knock just before Leicester travelled to Germany for a pre season game.

One player linked with the vacancy at the King Power is experienced attacker Jordan Ayew. The current Crystal Palace man is said to be Leicester's top target this summer as the Foxes have reportedly submitted an offer for his services. With 274 appearances in the Premier League to his name, there is no doubt that Ayew would make a strong addition to Cooper's side.

With those at the top of the club clearly desperate for new recruits in attack, it appears that Leicester are leading the race for a promising young striker with Premier League experience.

Leicester in pole position to sign Chelsea striker

As reported on the X account of Fabrizio Romano, Leicester are currently leading the race to sign Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana. Romano claims that the Foxes are joined by Stuttgart and Villarreal in their pursuit of the striker who is set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

The post states that Chelsea are expecting the 21-year-old to leave West London this summer on a loan deal with the possibility for an obligation to buy to be inserted into the transfer.

Fofana spent the previous campaign on separate loan spells with Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin and relegated Premier League side Burnley. Whilst Fofana struggled during his time in Germany, the Ivorian had his moments in a Burnley shirt, in particular his two goals in a 2-2 draw with Fulham back in February.

Speaking after the striker found the back of the net during another 2-2 draw with West Ham, former Clarets boss Vincent Kompany was quick to praise the player: “It seems like he’s growing into the season and into the team as well. We will need performances like the performance he gave against West Ham. He was outstanding.

“The entire performance from Fofana was outstanding and we’ve needed it. Hopefully he can continue like that from now until the end of the season. These are the players who will help us."

With Leicester in dire need of attacking reinforcements, a move for Fofana could be a wise move from the Foxes this summer.