Leicester hoping to convince Barcelona to part with Francisco Trincao

Barcelona are a club in turmoil and their financial struggles are probably their biggest issue at the very moment. They have an ageing squad that’s full of players on high salaries and long contracts while the team is also not exactly turning too many heads with their performances on the pitch. For that reason, the arrival of a young talent like Francisco Trincao has been a great scoop for the Catalans and one that’s certainly a bet for both the future and the present.

However, according to a report from Sky Sports, Leicester City are trying to convince Barcelona to part ways with Trincao and are betting on the bad financial situation in the Catalan capital in order to do that. Brendan Rodgers is keen to improve the squad even more and the 20-year-old would do exactly that if he was to arrive at the King Power Stadium.

There were some other reports suggesting the Foxes have offered to take the youngster on loan for two years with an obligation to buy for £45m, which would be quite a sum to turn down. But this is an extremely difficult deal to get over the line, especially since Trincao is yet to play his first game for Barcelona and will only join the squad later on this month.

Still, seeing how the Catalans only had to pay around £28m to get him from Braga, this would represent good profit for them and a way out of their financial struggles. Of course, it wouldn’t exactly solve them all on the spot but it would be a positive start, something Leicester are certainly banking on.

But, as already stated, this won’t be easy to pull off. Barcelona are looking to sell a lot of high-earners from the club but Trincao is certainly not one of them. Rodgers will have to climb a mountain to make this happen.

Trincao deal will be difficult for Leicester

Signing Trincao would definitely be an incredible piece of business for the Foxes but there is no way the Catalans will just part with one of the most exciting young talents on the planet. Perhaps a shorter loan deal without that obligation to buy would be a better way to go for Leicester.

That way, they would at least get Trincao for a short while and then, potentially, they could look to make the transfer permanent later on.