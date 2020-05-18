Paul Robinson tips Adam Lallana for Leicester switch

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has backed Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana to join Leicester City this summer, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

Injuries and competition for places have limited Lallana’s game time at Liverpool in recent seasons, with the England man making just nine league starts over the last three campaigns.

The 32-year-old is out of contract in the summer and looks increasingly unlikely to get a new deal, which means he will be open to offers from prospective new clubs.

With plenty of top-flight pedigree, Lallana could be an option for a number of clubs and Robinson has backed him to reunite with former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers at Leicester.

“Lallana and Leicester are the perfect fit. Brendan Rodgers brought him to Liverpool so he is obviously a player that he likes and admires,” he told Football Insider.

“That player-manager relationship is there so if he is to leave Anfield this summer Leicester would seem almost a certain option for him, provided Brendan wants him.

“He is a top player and he has a long-while left. He has had a very good time at Liverpool but he is now of an age where he will not want to be sitting on the bench. It is an age where you want to play football. It could be a harmonious transfer for everybody.”

Regular action

After playing a starring role for Southampton prior to his move to Liverpool Lallana has never quite hit the same heights, never managing 30 league starts in a single campaign.

His 2016-17 season was perhaps his best in a Liverpool shirt when Lallana scored league eight goals and provided seven assists, but injury and the arrival of likes of Naby Keita, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah has seen him slip back in the pecking order.

With Leicester on the ascendancy and Lallana having played under Rodgers in the past it certainly makes sense, but whether or not Leicester are even interested remains to be seen.