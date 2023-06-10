Despite Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League this season, transfer insider Dean Jones believes the Foxes will still receive notable transfer fees for three wantaway key players.

Midfielders James Maddison and Harvey Barnes along with defender Timothy Castagne are all being linked with moves away from the King Power Stadium this summer.

Jones gets the impression that interest in the trio is high from some top six Premier League clubs, adding it’s unlikely that any of the three players remain at Leicester in the Championship.

Will Leicester be forced to sell some of their stars?

Dean Jones told Football FanCast he expects all three payers to be on their way out of the club following Leicester’s disastrous 2022/23 season ended in relegation to England’s second tier.

Leicester have already let a number of key players leave following the expiration of their contracts at the club, including Belgian international Youri Tielemans.

Jones suggests that there will be a lot of outgoings as part of the Foxes summer transfer window as the club adapts to life outside the Premier League.

What has Dean Jones said about the trio?

According to Jones, interest in the trio of Leicester players is high going into the transfer window but the transfer insider believes the club can still acquire sizeable fees for their departing stars.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Jones stated: “You're going to have top six clubs looking at all three of those players.

“There are clubs that are willing to spend good money too. I think it's unlikely we see any of those three in the future [at Leicester].”

Who wants to sign James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Timothy Castagne?

England international Maddison has been heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur, but Leicester want an reported £50 million for their star attacking midfielder.

Newcastle are also credited with an interest in Maddison who registered nine goals and ten assists in the 22/23 league season.

Barnes, who scored 13 goals in 34 games this season in the Premier League, as per Transfermarkt, has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs.

Aston Villa and Newcastle are both reportedly interested in the 25-year-old winger, but The Telegraph report that Europa Conference League winners West Ham currently lead the race and are willing to bid £30m.

Belgian international Castagne has been shortlisted by Mikel Arteta as the Arsenal manager looks to bolster his squad after a disappointing end to the season, according to The Mirror’s John Cross.