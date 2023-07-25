Highlights

Leicester City are "in the mix" for securing the signature of Manchester City's highly rated Cole Palmer for a season-long loan deal, claims journalist Ben Jacobs

Is Cole Palmer joining Leicester City this summer?

There is no escaping from the fact that the last year has been nothing short of a total disaster for Premier League-winning Leicester, a disaster that culminated in relegation from the top flight.

That said, since relegation was confirmed, the Foxes have been working hard to prepare their squad for life in the second tier, with the club welcoming four new players to the King Power as some of their stars have gone the other way.

Of their new arrivals, it's probably been Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Conor Coady that have sparked the most excitement as the pair of them could probably have found moves to stay in the Premier League had they wished to do so.

Another of the new faces is Manchester City youngster Callum Doyle, who has made his way to the East Midlands for a season-long loan to try and make a name for himself before going back to Manchester and fighting for a place in possibly the greatest team the top flight has ever seen.

It looks like the Foxes are trying to maximise new manager Enzo Maresca's connection to the Cityzens, as journalist Alan Nixon has reported that they are now looking to bring striker Palmer to the King Power as well next season.

It won't be an easy deal to pull off, however, as the likes of Burnley - with Vincent Kompany's connection - and Brighton & Hove Albion are both interested in signing the £20,000-a-week gem on loan as well.

That said, the club remain in the "mix" to secure his signature.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Leicester City and Cole Palmer?

Jacobs confirmed that the Foxes were indeed interested in the player but that it could be problematic with clubs from the Premier League also keen to sign him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion are also there. So, there is significant transfer interest, and Leicester will be in the mix there, but he will also have Premier League options.

"So, it will be intriguing to see what happens with that one."

How good is Cole Palmer?

Despite being just a fringe player for City over recent seasons and getting limited minutes to show the world what he can do, Palmer has still managed to impress with the time he's had.

Just last month, he played a leading role in England's triumph at the U21 European Championship, playing five games, scoring one goal and providing three assists while achieving an average rating of 7.26 per Sofascore.

Despite getting limited minutes under Pep Guardiola, the Spaniard is clearly a big fan of the 21-year-old, saying:

"Cole has a special quality in front of the box that is difficult to find."

His underlying numbers are also really impressive and indicate that he could become an outstanding player with a proper run in a team.

According to FBref, who compare players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, he sits in the top 1% for non-penalty expected goals, total shots, progressive carries, successful take-ons, touches in the oppositions penalty area, and progressive passes received, all per 90.

If Leicester can convince Palmer to join them next season, they could well be back in the Premier League in no time at all.