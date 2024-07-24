Leicester City managed to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking last season, not falling victim to any dramatic last-minute heartbreaks like Leeds United, but rather triumphantly holding the Championship title aloft at the end of the challenging 46-game marathon.

Enzo Maresca has now left the Foxes hot seat after delivering this instant promotion success though, with Steve Cooper tasked with keeping the East Midlands outfit afloat upon their re-entry to the top division.

The former Nottingham Forest boss has already signed off a number of new signings, with Matias Soule potentially next through the door, but the Welshman will also be having some awkward off-season conversations now with players he will be looking at offloading if he can.

Victor Kristiansen's future at Leicester

It would be understandable, from a Leicester point of view, if you had completely wiped from your memory the once record-breaking purchase of Victor Kristiansen, with the Danish full-back joining the King Power Stadium for an excessive £17m back in 2023, the most a player from his native Superliga has ever been sold for.

Yet, despite splashing the cash lavishly for the former FC Copenhagen man just a year ago, Kristiansen never managed to fully acclimatise to his new English surroundings, leading to a loan deal to move to Bologna coming to fruition after the Foxes' dreadful relegation.

The Serie A side were rumoured to be tempted into trying to sign the 21-year-old back permanently, but that deal is yet to get off the ground, with Kristiansen now reporting back to Leicester first-team training instead, after venturing out to Germany for the Euros with his Scandinavian nation.

With only 14 Leicester appearances under his belt, the Copenhagen-born defender's time at Leicester would be coming to a very abrupt end if he was to be moved on, after showing some signs of early promise donning a Foxes strip in the top-flight.

Emotionally embraced by his family after making his Premier League debut in February last year, Kristiansen did shine in that outing away at Aston Villa, with 100% of his ground duels successfully won in the barnstorming 4-2 win.

Helping Thiago Motta's men clinch Champions League football whilst out on loan too, Cooper might not turn his nose up in attempting to keep Kristiansen around.

Yet, when you look at this expected transfer valuation via Football Transfers, the newly promoted side might look to cash in, with his value above that of Soule's speculated £25.2m fee.

Kristiansen's transfer value in 2024

Kristiansen's worth has skyrocketed to a grand £29.4m, despite the Danish defender never making waves back at Leicester, which means he is the most high-value asset currently in Cooper's camp.

Therefore, it feels like a no-brainer decision for all involved to try and offload the 21-year-old to capitalise on his high worth in the here and now, before it inevitably shrinks again.

Top five highest-valued Leicester assets 1. Victor Kristiansen £29.4m 2. Wout Faes £17.9m 3. Boubakary Soumare £14.4m 4. Wilfried Ndidi £12.8m 5. Stephy Mavididi £12.7m Sourced by Football Transfers

The ex-Bologna loan star is some way out in front, when looking at the table above, with the likes of Wout Faes, Wilfried Ndidi and Stephy Mavididi all paling in comparison with their respective values, despite performing week in week out for the Foxes to be crowned league winners last season.

Leicester will just hope paying an excessive amount for Soule pays off, with the Juventus winger dazzling in Serie A last season facing off against Kristiansen's Bologna, helping himself to 11 goals from 39 clashes for Frosinone.

Once described as being a "powerful" player when signing for Leicester by ex-Foxes player Iwan Roberts, this deal just hasn't worked out whatsoever for the Dane, and his short time at the King Power could soon be up if a suitor gambles on his expensive services.