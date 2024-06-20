There has been another twist in the tale involving who will be the next Leicester City manager, as Steve Cooper now looks to be the new frontrunner to replace Enzo Maresca.

It felt almost inevitable at one point that Graham Potter would be occupying the Foxes dug-out next season, but as per football journalist Sami Mokbel, the newly promoted side are edging closer to the former Nottingham Forest boss being their chosen successor for the Italian instead.

There could now be some disappointment in the air at the King Power Stadium from supporters of the Foxes, with Cooper's win percentage in the Premier League standing at a low 21%, but the powers that be at Leicester must have seen something in the Welshman, to make him their next manager for the top-flight season ahead.

Cooper will hope to be backed in the transfer market to help Leicester consolidate themselves in the elite division, as rumours about incomings begin to heat up.

Leicester looking at entertaining Iceland international

According to a recent report in the Sunday Mirror, as relayed by TBR Football, Leicester are keen on adding Iceland international Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson to their ranks this summer, who now could be Cooper's first capture in the Foxes hot seat.

Both Newcastle United and West Ham United are also named as interested parties looking at the OH Leuven winger, who scored against England at Wembley in a 1-0 win for his nation before the Euros kicked off, terrorising Gareth Southgate's shellshocked Three Lions in the process.

Hammering home an early first-half effort past stand-in England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, the new Premier League side could be looking at the Scandinavian gem as a rival for Stephy Mavididi next season, who took the Championship by storm last campaign, with Leicester winning the league title at the end of the 46-game marathon.

What Thorsteinsson could offer Leicester

With no other real recognised left wingers in the Foxes camp right now minus Mavididi, Thorsteinsson signing on the dotted line soon could be a worthwhile capture as Cooper attempts to stamp his mark on his new Leicester team.

Last season, playing out in Belgium, the in-demand 25-year-old picked up seven goals and seven assists from 40 clashes in all competitions.

Played through the centre as an attacking midfielder, or down the left wing last season, Thorsteinsson's lively nature - which was evident in the nine duels he went in for against England - was clear for all to see when donning a Leuven strip too, amassing nine yellow cards across those 40 games, as a tireless midfielder with a bite present in his game.

Thorsteinsson's numbers over the last year vs Mavididi Stat Thorsteinsson Mavididi Passes attempted 37.03 38.59 Pass completion % 64.9% 76.2% Progressive passes 4.08 3.59 Progressive carries 3.05 5.12 Successful take-ons 1.38 1.73 Touches in attacking penalty area 3.30 6.37 Progressive passes received 6.98 12.09 Stats by FBRef

Some way off being as explosive as Mavididi when venturing forward over the last year, as can be seen when comparing the two wingers above, Thorsteinsson will still aim to push his ex-Arsenal counterpart all the way if signed, who managed 19 goal contributions in the second-tier.

Cooper loved hard-working utility figures, like the Icelandic Foxes target, when he was still at the helm at the City Ground, with figures such as Philip Zinckernagel never quite the main man under the Welsh boss at Forest, but he still impressively boasted seven goals and ten assists during the 2021/22 campaign, which ended in the glory of promotion.

Thorsteinsson could be just that for Cooper in the here and now, if he is to take the reins at the King Power shortly, as Leicester embark on a season back in the Premier League very soon.