Leicester City just keep winning. Another comfortable victory against Plymouth Argyle this weekend meant that the Foxes have now picked up back-to-back wins in the Championship.

Breaking Reading's record of accumulating 106 points in England's second tier looks like a real possibility, which has been helped by the fact that Leicester maintained several players after the club were relegated from the top flight.

Former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray admitted that "they are Premier League" after the Black Cats were devoured by the Foxes earlier in the campaign.

Nevertheless, head coach Enzo Maresca is still looking to add even more Premier League quality to his squad ahead of the second half of the campaign and could be set to bolster his defensive department.

Leicester transfer news - Joe Worrall

In the aftermath of four consecutive defeats in the league, leaving the side just five points from the relegation zone, The Daily Mail reported that Nottingham Forest's club captain Joe Worrall has been asked to train away from the first-team group, alongside centre-back counterpart Scott McKenna. Furthermore, the outlet claimed that there were no behavioural issues, yet the duo have been put up for sale this coming January.

Another article published by The Daily Mail after the initial report has now claimed that Leicester City are monitoring Worrall ahead of the winter window, with Maresca looking to add depth and quality to his backline. Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough are also in the running for the 26-year-old centre-half.

Worrall has been with Nottingham Forest for quite some time and has been an integral part of the team in recent seasons, helping to guide the club to promotion back in 2022 under Steve Cooper in the playoff final. The manager even called his central defender "incredible" earlier this season.

Since returning from a loan spell at Rangers in 2019, Worrall has proven to be an important player for the Tricky Trees.

Joe Worrall Season Appearances Minutes 2019/20 48 4,313 2020/21 33 2,970 2021/22 46 4,170 2022/23 34 2,576 2023/24 6 439 Stats via Transfermarkt

However, there has been a massive dip in his involvement in the side this term, leaving the door open for a Leicester City swoop.

Joe Worrall's stats this season

Worrall could move to the King Power Stadium for relatively cheap. The CIES Football Observatory have placed the defender's market value at £4m, although Worrall still has a little under three years remaining on his contract, having signed a new deal back in September, so perhaps Leicester may need to cough up a little more than that.

The former Premier League champions currently have the best defence in the Championship, having conceded a mere 12 goals from 19 matches. Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard have been Maresca's preferred duo at the back and the pair have been very solid this season.

However, backup centre-back Harry Souttar has struggled for minutes this season and has played just 81 minutes of league action in total.

Speaking after his side's win at home to Plymouth on Saturday, Maresca explained that the Australian is being left out of the team due to the excellent form of Faes and Vestergaard. Having signed for £15m from Stoke City back in January, Souttar could leave the club in the near future, having already been up for sale during the summer.

Worrall could be the perfect replacement for the 25-year-old who, based on his last season in the Championship, outperformed both Souttar and Faes' stats this term.

Per 90 Metrics Joe Worrall - 2021/22 Harry Souttar - 2023/24 Wout Faes - 2023/24 Goals 0.02 0 0.05 Expected Goals 0.04 0 0.03 Progressive Passes 4.56 7.78 5.7 Progressive Passes Received 0.38 0 0.18 Switches Of Play 1.21 0 1.21 Tackles 1.9 1.11 1.39 Tackles Won 1.12 0.58 0.86 Interceptions 1.86 0 1.35 Clearances 3.26 1.11 3.39 Blocks 1.41 0 1.39 Aerial Duels Won 2.38 2.22 1.15 Stats via FBref

Worrall would certainly get into the squad over Souttar and could allow the latter to finally leave for pastures new, but there is a good chance that the Englishman takes Faes' place in the team as well by the end of the campaign should he move to the King Power Stadium.