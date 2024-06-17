Leicester City will hope that they can consolidate themselves as a Premier League club again from next season onwards after the disaster of slipping down to the Championship was immediately rectified by going back up as second-tier champions.

Enzo Maresca is now gone from the Foxes hot seat after being the mastermind from the dug-out that steered the East Midlands side back up to the top flight, but that doesn't have to completely disorientate the newly promoted team, especially if Graham Potter walks in as the Italian's successor soon.

Named as the frontrunner for the King Power Stadium vacancy, the former Chelsea manager could well fancy the task of managing the Foxes, especially if recent developments surrounding a transfer embargo being lifted turn out to be true.

This could see a transfer spree occur off the back of the positive news, with a new striker potentially following Potter into the building.

Potter's first potential signing at the King Power

According to a report from Italian outlet GialloRossi.net last month, Leicester City hold an interest in AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham this summer, with a new development potentially piquing the interest of the Foxes even further.

Indeed, journalist Matt Law, writing for the Telegraph, further speculated about interest coming from the Premier League for the ex-Chelsea centre-forward earlier this week, with the likes of Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa all queueing up for his services, as his Serie A employers place a reasonable £20m price-tag above his head.

What Abraham could offer Leicester

It could be a risky capture by the newly promoted outfit, however, owing to Abraham only completing eight league games last season across an injury-ravaged campaign, but it could well be a signing that shows Leicester mean business after taking the Championship by storm to return to the top-flight.

Potter would also love the new addition of the 26-year-old striker to strengthen the Leicester ranks, if both faces do end up joining the East Midlands side, with Abdul Fatawu a potential teammate he could cause havoc with up-front.

Fatawu - who looks to be edging closer to a permanent switch to Leicester - could explode into life in the Premier League operating from an inside forward position next to Abraham.

He bagged seven goals in the Championship whilst on loan, with three of those coming in just one game against Southampton back in April.

Thus, the thought of the winger playing alongside a prolific striker - of which Leicester will need once 20-goal Jamie Vardy eventually departs - is a tantalising one indeed.

He could be a perfect Vardy heir when the seasoned striker hangs up his boots, alongside being a major upgrade on the likes of Patson Daka waiting in the wings as a reserve option to lead the line.

Abraham's PL record vs reserve Leicester strikers PL record Player Games played Goals scored Assists Daka 53 9 7 Kelechi Iheanacho 196 42 25 Thomas Cannon 3 0 0 Abraham 89 26 5 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Abraham would give Potter another option he can use in his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation if he was to take over the reins at the King Power, with the lofty 6 foot 4 presence playing up top in this formation last time out when donning a Roma strip under Daniele De Rossi.

Abraham will aim to prove he's a Premier League calibre striker for the Foxes if a move comes to fruition, only finding himself 16 goals shy of Iheanacho's haul at the level already, and will act as his replacement if signed with the ex-Manchester City striker now allowed to leave for nothing.

He certainly showed himself to be a goal machine in Serie A, with 17 goals managed in his debut season when relocating. Writer Henry Winter even described him as being "outstanding" performing in Italy.

Abraham would be a superb signing but combining him with Potter would be of great benefit to Leicester, particularly when you consider he helped to make Brighton a distinguished top-flight outfit as boss.