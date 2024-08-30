Leicester City are interested in completing the signing of an "outstanding" Premier League attacker before the summer transfer window ends, according to reliable journalist John Percy.

It has been a solid summer in the transfer market for the Foxes, who knew the importance of strengthening their squad after trading the Championship for the Premier League. That being said, they have also had to spend wisely amid the threat of a potential points deduction due to breaches of profit and sustainability rules.

In terms of Leicester's most significant additions of the summer to date, midfielder Oliver Skipp represents a strong addition with plenty of experience to his name at one of the biggest clubs in the country, having been at Tottenham since his youth team days.

Meanwhile, Bilal El Khannouss represents an eye-catching addition for Belgian side Genk, providing more competition in attacking areas, and the same applies to Jordan Adew, who has come in from Crystal Palace. At the other end of the pitch, Caleb Okoli could be a strong signing from reigning Europa League winners Atalanta.

There will be some Leicester supporters who will be hoping to see the club strike some late transfer business on Friday, and it looks as though that may be happening.

Leicester "exploring" move for "outstanding" forward

According to the reliable Percy on X, Leicester are keen on signing Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard before deadline day reaches its conclusion. The former Celtic man cost the Eagles an initial £14m when he joined in a loan-to-buy deal from Glasgow, but has never quite found his feet at Selhurst Park.

Additional firepower is sure to be something that Steve Cooper craves in his attack, given the difficulty of finding the net in the Premier League for newly-promoted sides, and Edouard could be a shrewd addition at the King Power Stadium.

The 26-year-old has 18 goals to his name in the Premier League, showing that he knows how to be a success in the division, and during his Celtic days, Neil Lennon had this to say about him: "What we have with Odsonne is an outstanding, talented player."

In fact, Edouard's record in a Hoops shirt further outlines his ability, with 87 goals scored in 179 matches, and he also has an incredible record at youth team level for France, scoring 43 times in just 51 caps.

Odsonne Edouard's France stats Caps Goals France Under-21s 14 17 France Under-19s 13 5 France Under-18s 9 4 France Under-17s 15 17

At 26, the Frenchman is still young enough to improve further as a player, so there don't feel like many negatives to Leicester snapping him up, offering him a route out of Palace at the same time, where he isn't a regular starter.