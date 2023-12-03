Highlights Leicester City is looking to strengthen their squad during the January transfer market, possibly by signing Sunderland right-back Trai Hume. (96 characters)

To say that Leicester City have bounced back well from Premier League relegation would be an understatement. The Foxes have matched high expectations to put themselves on course to win the Championship title and secure promotion at the first time of asking under new boss Enzo Maresca. After keeping hold of some of the crucial parts of their squad, albeit whilst losing James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, the pressure was on. But pressure has created a diamond season for Leicester so far.

Now, they are reportedly turning their attention towards further reinforcements and potentially weakening those around them in the push for promotion. And that could see one particular target arrive in the January transfer window.

Leicester City transfer news

Leicester did well in the summer to only lose Barnes and Maddison when it came to their best players and, in turn, they spent the money they gained through those sales fairly well. The Foxes welcomed the likes of Harry Winks, Stephy Mavididi and Issahaku Fatawu to hand Maresca a side capable of securing a comfortable promotion campaign. Now eight points clear in the automatic promotion places, Leicester will already be thinking about next season's Premier League battle. First, though, they could weaken a promotion rival.

According to TeamTalk, Leicester are eyeing a move to sign Sunderland right-back Trai Hume. The Black Cats could reportedly sell the 21-year-old for profit, before asking Timothee Pembele to step into his shoes. Leicester aren't alone in their interest, either, with Burnley and Leeds United also reportedly eyeing a move for the Sunderland man.

It remains to be seen whether Leicester will make an offer for Hume, but it's certainly clear to see why the full-back has attracted such interest, given his age and Championship experience already throughout his young career. When the January transfer window opens, the Northern Irishman could be one to keep an eye on.

"Fearless" Hume could replace injury-prone Pereira

As things stand, Leicester's current right-back is Ricardo Pereira, who has more than enough quality for not only the Championship but the Premier League. The issue with Maresca's current option is his ability to stay fit. Pereira's injury history suggests that the Foxes need an adequate back-up to step up in the key moments.

Their current star has missed 27 games last season as Leicester suffered Premier League relegation in his absence. If Maresca's side are to stay up if they secure promotion this season, then they will need a more reliable option. Hume's stats show that he would be more than capable of being that option too.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Interceptions Trai Hume 25 94 39 27 Ricardo Pereira 24 69 28 20

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough had nothing but good things to say about the right-back after his international debut, saying via Chronicle Live:

"Trai was fearless. It was almost like another Conor Bradley when he first came in. No fear and he went at his man. He also managed to get on the end of a cross and the keeper had to parry one out. I also enjoyed it when he was in possession as well. Trai came on with ten minutes left and it's difficult to get into a game never mind make your debut, but he's gone at the full-back, got a cross in and got on the end of something at the back post."