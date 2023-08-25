Leicester City have begun the Championship season in flawless fashion, having secured three wins from three games.

However, manager Enzo Maresca is still on the search for reinforcements and a long-term successor to Harvey Barnes, who joined Newcastle United earlier in the summer.

Therefore, the Foxes are hoping to bring one of Africa’s rising stars into their ranks this summer…

What’s the latest Leicester transfer news?

According to the Daily Mail, the Midlands outfit are chasing Sporting Lisbon dynamo Issahaku Fatawu, who is valued at around £12m.

The winger has reportedly been told that he is not part of the Portuguese outfit’s plans this season, with the 2016 Premier League champions aiming to take advantage with a loan deal that would include an option to buy.

Would Issahaku Fatawu be a good signing for Leicester City?

The 19-year-old gem’s rise to his current position and status is absolutely glorious, meandering through the leagues of his homeland and now seemingly on the verge of a move to a side that won the FA Cup just two years ago.

Fatawu’s endearing journey began in 2019 when the then 15-year-old played for Ghanaian second-tier club Steadfast FC. He registered 13 goal involvements in his first 12 games before the league was abandoned due to the pandemic.

But when he returned to action his form hit new heights, as the attacker netted 12 goals and crafted 12 assists in 14 league outings.

Fatawu’s name was gaining popularity around Ghana, and he was subsequently selected for his nation’s 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations squad, where he played in every game and scored twice to enable his side to win the tournament.

This was the next stage of his development and prompted more worldwide recognition of his effervescent talent as the Guardian included him in their ‘Next Generation 2021’ and wrote: 'Arguably the best African prospect of his generation.'

The Tamale native is an all-action midfielder who can play behind a striker or on the right wing, where he cuts onto his powerful left foot and plays incisive passes. He was especially electric at the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in 2021, where he was named player of the tournament, despite being younger than the vast majority of the players.”

This was the final tipping point for a European club to get involved and Fatawu joined Sporting CP in April 2022. However, he has only started once for the senior side in all competitions and if tempted with the chance of more game time in a different environment, he could easily make the move.

In comes Leicester, who are brimming with confidence having forged an unbeaten start to the Championship campaign. In their latest match against Cardiff City on Saturday, Wanya Marcal started on the right wing, and it was a memorable occasion for the 20-year-old.

On just his fourth appearance for the club, the attacker netted the first goal for the senior side in a 2-1 victory, whilst managing 93% pass accuracy and winning five ground duels.

However, he only completed one successful dribble, didn’t register any key passes and just 20% of his crosses were accurate, demonstrating that there is still much room for improvement.

Therefore, this opens a pathway for Fatawu, who could relish a new start in the Midlands to battle for that starting spot.

Once described as a “great talent” by Sporting boss Ruben Amorin, it could be an exciting new era for the forward, should he make the switch to the King Power Stadium.