Leicester City are in "advanced talks" to complete the signing of an "amazing" player who has been rated highly for many years, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Leicester transfer news

The Foxes are about to start their return to the Premier League, opening their account with a home clash against Tottenham next Monday evening, and they have enjoyed a productive summer transfer window. Steve Cooper has come in as Enzo Maresca's replacement as manager, while the likes of Issahaku Fatawu and Caleb Okoli have arrived, among others.

It is still a tumultuous period at the King Power Stadium, however, with the threat of a points deduction hanging over them, and Cooper will hope that some more new faces will arrive before the end of the month, aiding his squad if they do have a deficit to recover from.

One player who has been linked with a move to Leicester this summer is Wilfried Zaha, with the Foxes looking to hijack Crystal Palace's efforts to bring him back to Selhurst Park, where he enjoyed so many good years before joining Galatasaray.

Tottenham winger Manor Solomon has also emerged as a reported target for the Premier League newcomers, with the 25-year-old told that he can leave north London before the transfer window reaches its conclusion. He made just two league starts in the whole of last season for Spurs, highlighting his squad status.

Leicester in "advanced talks" with "amazing" player

Taking to X on Monday, Romano claimed that Leicester are in "advanced talks" to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Adam Hlozek this summer, just working on personal terms having agreed a loan-to-buy deal with his club.

Hlozek is a player who has been highly-rated for some time, having been such an exciting talent during his Sparta Prague days, bursting onto the scene as a prodigious teenager. The attacking ace scored 40 goals in 132 appearances for the Czech side, not to mention also registering 36 assists, and 25 more goal contributions (14 goals and 11 assists) have come his way in 80 outings for Leverkusen.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has hailed him as "amazing" in the past, pointing out that he was the "youngest player ever to score a hat-trick in the Czech League". With Jamie Vardy not the force he once was, which is understandable considering he is now 37, and Kelechi Iheanacho moving on to pastures new, another striker feels essential for Leicester this summer.

Hlozek fits the bill perfectly, coming in as a young player who has already achieved so much in the game, and who should only improve further in the coming years. In fact, if the 34-cap Czech Republic international reaches his potential, he could be a magnificent addition to Cooper's squad.