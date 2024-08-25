Leicester City have reportedly submitted an offer for an attacking player who's a "pleasure to watch", with his current club seemingly providing a response for the Foxes.

Leicester transfer news

The Foxes continue to be linked with new signings in the final days of the summer transfer window, allowing Steve Cooper to build a squad capable of sealing Premier League survival this season.

Reiss Nelson is one such figure who has emerged as a reported option for Leicester, with the 24-year-old not seen as a key player at Arsenal, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and others ahead of him in the pecking order. He could be viewed as an alternative to Wilfried Zaha, for whom a move to the King Power Stadium has been mooted.

In fact, a recent update suggested that the Foxes are leading the race to sign the former Crystal Palace winger, who is now playing for Galatasaray but appears to be pushing for a late move away from the Turkish giants this summer.

Attacking midfield could be an area of the pitch that Cooper looks to strengthen in ahead of deadline day, too, and it looks as though they have pushed forward in their efforts to sign one individual.

Leicester City table offer for 20-year-old

According to journalist Bob Faesen on X, Leicester have submitted an offer to Genk for Bilal El Khannouss, with a €15-20m (£12.7m-£17m) bid likely to be rejected amid further negotiations:

"UPDATE: Leicester have made their opening bid for El Khannouss. It was between 15-20 million euros and therefore too little for RC Genk. Negotiations at club level have now started."

This is an encouraging update for Foxes supporters, who will no doubt be hoping to see further new faces arrive at the King Power in the coming days.

El Khannouss is a talented young player who would come in as a long-term acquisition, and the fact that Manchester City have been linked with a move for him in the past says a huge amount about the ability that he possesses. Genk's technical director Dimitri De Conde lauded the young attacking midfielder back in 2022 as well, too, saying of him: "Bilal is a pleasure to watch and during my eight years at the club, I have rarely seen such a talent at KRC Genk."

The Genk ace has 14 assists in 94 appearances for his current club, showing that he can provide real creative quality from his attacking midfield role, and he has also already won 14 caps for Morocco at such a young age, and he appeared once at the 2022 World Cup when he was still 18.

Admittedly, El Khannouss can't be expected to go straight in and star from the off for Leicester, with time possibly needed to adjust to the pace and power of the Premier League, but he could be a great squad option, growing into a key man over time.