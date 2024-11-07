Leicester City are among the Premier League clubs who are interested in signing an attacking “machine” in January, according to a new report. The Foxes have made a steady start to life back in the top flight, picking up 10 points from a possible 30, but Steve Cooper will know performances do need to improve if they are going to stay above that dotted line.

Related Leicester chiefs plotting long-term transfer plan to sign £15m speedster The Foxes would have to wait until the summer to get the deal completed.

Leicester already lining up 2025 transfer plans

Leicester and Cooper will have their eye on players who they believe can improve them for when January arrives, but they also appear to have their eye on one player who can't move until next summer.

It was reported earlier this week that the Foxes are keeping a close eye on Ipswich Town’s Jack Clarke. The winger only joined the Tractor Boys during the summer transfer window from Sunderland, but Leicester are already weighing up whether to make a move for him in 2025. It has been a testing time for Clarke at Portman Road, as he’s yet to replicate the form he showed at the Stadium of Light.

The 23-year-old hasn’t scored for Ipswich yet, and he has found himself in and out of the starting XI in the opening 10 league games. He cannot play for a third English club this term after already turning out for Ipswich and the Black Cats though, so any move would be a summer one.

Leicester interested in signing Bayern starlet Mathys Tel

According to Caught Offside, Leicester City are interested in signing Mathys Tel on loan in January. The 19-year-old has been at Bayern Munich since July 2022, when he joined from French side Stade Rennais, and his career has really taken off since moving to Germany, as he shines playing anywhere across the front three.

Tel, who has been labelled a “two-footed ball-striking machine” in the past, played 30 times for Munich in the Bundesliga last season, scoring seven goals and recording five assists, but this season he has fallen out of favour under manager Vincent Kompany.

The winger has played seven times in all competitions, only two of which have come as starts, and it appears as though he could be allowed to leave on loan when January arrives. The report states that the German giants still see Tel as a “key part” of their long-term future, but he could now benefit from a temporary move away, and would be an exciting addition to the Premier League.

Looking at players who compare on FBRef's statistical tools, Liverpool’s Luis Diaz ranks second by statistical profile.

Mathys Tel's 2023/24 stats compared to Luis Diaz Tel Diaz Apps 30 37 Goals 7 8 xG 3.7 11.9 Goals per 90 0.60 0.27 Assists 5 5 xAG 2.3 5.7 Assists per 90 0.43 0.17 Shots (On target) 43 (18) 94 (32) Shots per 90 3.69 3.22

Bayern want Tel to get regular first team minutes under his belt, and Leicester, as well as Fulham, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest, are all keen on landing the young star, but a final decision will be made by the player himself.