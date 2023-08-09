An update has emerged on Leicester City and their plans to bolster the playing squad before the end of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Leicester transfer news?

Journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon site, has claimed the Foxes are one of a number of clubs in the race to land Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan as Enzo Maresca eyes a swoop for his services.

The Sun reporter has revealed that Championship sides Ipswich Town, Birmingham City, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers are also competing to land his signature before next month's deadline.

Roy Hodgson is willing to sanction a temporary exit for the talented winger and they will now allow the player to make a final decision on where he wants to play his football this season.

How good is Jesurun Rak-Sakyi?

Maresca could land Stephy Mavididi 2.0 for the Foxes by securing a deal to sign the 20-year-old gem as his form for Charlton Athletic last term suggests that there is a terrific prospect to be unearthed there.

The superb Eagles youngster plundered an eye-catching 15 goals and eight assists across 40 starts in League One as he showcased his ability as a scorer and a creator from a right wing position.

He is a left-footed forward who can come inside on his favoured foot from the right flank to make things happen at the top end of the pitch. This makes him a similar option to Mavididi on the left for Leicester as the signing from Montpellier is a right-footed left winger.

The one-time Arsenal prospect moved inside onto his right to great effect on Sunday as he set up Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for the winning goal against Coventry on his debut by drifting into the box before laying the ball off for his compatriot to fire past Ben Wilson.

He showcased his creative quality with three chances created on the opening day but earned himself a reputation as a goalscorer during his time in France with at least eight Ligue 1 strikes in two of his last three seasons with Montpellier.

The 25-year-old wizard has the potential to be a pivotal player for Maresca in the Championship this season if he can continue to be an excellent creator from out wide whilst also being able to translate his goal threat from French football over to England.

Rak-Sakyi could offer a similar level of production on the opposite flank if he is able to make the step up to the second tier after a strong year in League One for the Addicks.

The £6.1k-per-week magician's form for Charlton came after he provided an impressive 18 goals and five assists in 25 Premier League 2 matches for Palace during the 2021/22 campaign.

His former boss Ben Garner hailed his "wonderful" balance and described him as a "throwback" of a winger, which could lead to him exciting the King Power crowd if they are able to snap the 20-year-old gem up on loan.

Rak-Sakyi's ability to score and assist goals on a regular basis from a wide position could make him a constant threat for Leicester in the Championship, which is exactly what Mavididi is threatening to be if he can build on his debut outing.