Leicester City endured a bitterly disappointing 2022/23 campaign as they were relegated from the Premier League and they are now preparing for at least one season in the Championship.

Who have Leicester City signed this summer?

The Foxes have moved swiftly to make four new additions to their squad in order to bring the feel-good factor back to the King Power following the arrival of Enzo Maresca in the dugout.

Harry Winks, Conor Coady, and Mads Hermansen have all been brought in on permanent deals, whilst a defender in Callum Doyle has joined on a season-long loan from top-flight champions Manchester City.

A centre-forward also appears to be on the agenda for the club before the summer transfer window slams shut as they have been linked with Swansea star Joel Piroe.

How much would Joel Piroe cost this summer?

Football Insider recently reported that it would take a fee of at least £15m, and possibly up to £20m, to snap the lethal Dutchman up from the Welsh outfit, amid interest from Leeds United and Southampton.

If Leicester believe that they need a consistent scorer in order to fire them back to the Premier League then that could end up being a bargain price as the 23-year-old ace has proven himself to be a phenomenal striker at Championship level.

He could arrive at the King Power as a big upgrade on current striker Patson Daka for Maresca, based on their respective form over the last two seasons.

The current Foxes forward scored four goals in 30 top-flight appearances last term and that came after he managed five strikes in 23 league outings during his debut campaign in England.

This means that the Zambia international has found the back of the net nine times in 53 league matches for Leicester to date, which is one goal every 5.89 outings on average, and the club may not be able to afford to wait for him to find his feet this season as any points dropped could be vital in the race for promotion.

How many goals has Joel Piroe scored for Swansea?

Piroe, on the other hand, is coming off the back of two exceptional seasons with Swansea in the second tier.

During the 2022/23 campaign, the left-footed finisher scored 19 goals in 43 games and averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.99, which would have placed him third within the Foxes squad - albeit at a higher level.

That came after the "prolific" - as he was dubbed by EFL YouTuber Benjamin Bloom - striker plundered an eye-catching 22 goals in 45 league battles throughout the previous season, which was his first year in England.

The Swans marksman, who is a year younger than Daka, has proven himself to be a consistent and reliable scorer at Championship level, so his arrival could provide Maresca's side with a significant boost in their efforts to return to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

Daka is yet to prove himself to be someone who the head coach can lean on to produce goals on a regular basis, whereas Piroe would come in as a striker who could hit the ground running and be the focal point for the Italian head coach's team through the middle.

Therefore, the ex-Manchester City assistant could improve his strike force by winning the race to sign the hotshot before the deadline passes.