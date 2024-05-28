Leicester City are lining up a "brilliant" 4-2-3-1 style manager as a potential replacement for Enzo Maresca this summer, according to TalkSPORT.

Maresca could leave Leicester for Chelsea

The Foxes enjoyed a superb season in the Championship, winning the league title and securing a quickfire return to the Premier League in the process. They accumulated 97 points in total, highlighting their brilliance, and it rarely looked as though anything other than automatic promotion would be achieved, barring a late wobble.

While supporters are no doubt looking forward to next season, their preparations for the 2024/25 campaign have been rocked by the news that they could lose their influential manager Maresca, having inspired Leicester into the top flight in such impressive fashion in his first season at the club.

The Italian only arrived at the King Power Stadium last year, coming in from Parma, but he is now reportedly in advanced talks to take charge at Chelsea, following the exit of Mauricio Pochettino. The 44-year-old is a front-runner to be the next boss at Stamford Bridge, acting as a significant blow for the Foxes, who will no doubt be desperate to keep hold of him for years to come.

Should Maresca depart before the start of next season, there will be a desperate search to find a replacement as soon as possible, and it looks as though a possible successor has been found, following a new update.

Leicester eyeing "brilliant" manager to replace Maresca

According to TalkSPORT journalist Jason Bourne on X, Leicester could appoint West Brom manager Carlos Corberan to replace Maresca, should the former head to Chelsea this summer:

"It's very early days, but a couple of us at talkSPORT are hearing the name Carlos Corberan as a potential target for Leicester, should Enzo Maresca move on."

Corberan has certainly proven himself as an excellent Championship manager, guiding West Brom into the playoffs this season, only for them to fall short after losing to Southampton in the semi-finals.

Sky Sports commentator Don Goodman has waxed lyrical over Corberan and the job he is doing, saying: “Carlos gets the team motivated and they're hard to break down. They've just had a run of seven clean sheets in nine games and they're horrible to play against. They're an experienced team, which can be a pro and a con. They know how to see games out, but they're up against more mobile and athletic teams who have the capacity on occasion to overrun them. He's doing a brilliant job as far as I'm concerned."

Corberan knows the Championship inside out now, averaging 1.63 points per game across 46 matches in the competition, but his lack of experience in the top flight will be a concern for Foxes fans, considering he has never taken charge of a Premier League side.

Carlos Corberan's managerial record Matches Points per game West Brom 84 1.61 Olympiakos 11 1.45 Huddersfield 102 1.41 Ermis Aradippou 15 1.33 Doxa Katokopias 8 0.63

Hopefully, Maresca has a late change of heart and stays at Leicester, but the fact Corberan has improved his points per game tally with each step he has made in his career is certainly a good sign.