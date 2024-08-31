Looking to end their summer with a bang, Leicester City reportedly made late contact to sign a Premier League defender, only to see their approach knocked back.

Leicester transfer news

Only time will tell whether Leicester's transfer window can be deemed a success. On paper, the arrivals of Oliver Skipp, Odsonne Edouard and Jordan Ayew add crucial Premier League experience that should prove to be pivotal in their fight for survival this season.

The latter has, of course, got off to the perfect start by scoring a sensational first goal for the Foxes in their Carabao Cup victory over Tranmere Rovers.

Former Crystal Palace teammate Edouard is also an interesting arrival, joining on loan from Selhurst Park, with Leicester strengthening Steve Cooper's attacking options late on in the window.

Odsonne-Edouard

It wasn't just going forward that the Foxes wanted to welcome reinforcements, with one particular defensive addition eyed in what would have been a last-gasp move.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey for HITC, Leicester made a late move to sign Matt Targett from Newcastle United, only for the Magpies to knock back both theirs and Fulham's approaches. The left-back, now all but set to stay put at St James' Park, currently finds himself behind Lewis Hall and Dan Burn in the pecking order under Eddie Howe.

Had Leicester pursued Targett's signature earlier in the window, they may well have got their man, but any late move was always more unlikely to reach completion. That said, given the defender's current Newcastle role, he could be one to keep an eye on in January.

A player with plenty of Premier League experience, Targett would have slotted straight into the mould of players that the Foxes signed in the summer, following the likes of Edouard and Ayew.

"Outstanding" Targett would have competed with Kristiansen

By adding Targett, Leicester would have been welcoming instant competition for Victor Kristiansen, who lacks the same experience as the Newcastle man at just 21 years old. It's competition that the Dane would only have benefited from, given the lessons that Targett could teach the left-back in a packed Premier League campaign.

This, of course, isn't the first time that Targett has been at the centre of speculation, with Howe left speaking about the defender's future in 2022, only to respond with high praise.

The Newcastle boss said via TEAMtalk: "I’ll be sitting down with all my players and discussing the future – and it’ll be the same with Matt. He’s been outstanding. I view him as an integral member of the squad. We really, really like him. He’s gelled with the squad.”

The Magpies reportedly wanted Targett's full wages paid to sanction a late loan move before the summer window closed, but could not tempt either of Leicester or Fulham into such a deal. If that offer is still on the table in January, the Foxes may yet turn back towards the defender.