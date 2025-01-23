As they look to claw their way to Premier League safety, Leicester City have reportedly made their first enquiry over signing a towering central defender for Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Leicester transfer news

The Foxes have already dipped into the transfer market once this month to welcome Woyo Coulibaly from Serie A side Parma and will hope that the right-back plays a pivotal part in keeping Van Nistelrooy's side afloat in the Premier League. After losing their last seven Premier League games, however, those at The King Power still desperately need further reinforcements.

The new arrival was quick to express his delight over completing the move, telling Leicester's official website: “It’s an honour to be here. I feel very good, very welcomed and the training ground is very impressive. There’s been a lot of impressive players at the Club. It’s going to be a challenge in the Premier League but one that I’m very much looking forward to.”

In need of those aforementioned further additions, meanwhile, the Foxes have reportedly already turned their attention towards another defender. According to Gazzetta, via Leicester City News, Leicester have now enquired about signing Strahinja Pavlovic from AC Milan this month.

The 6 foot 4 defender has struggled since completing a £15m move from RB Salzburg last summer and could now get the chance to turn things around courtesy of Leicester this month.

Van Nistelrooy could certainly do with another defensive addition, especially one with such physical presence and high level experience, but it remains to be seen whether Leicester's enquiry will quickly turn into an official offer for his signature this month.

"Warrior" Pavlovic needs Milan exit

Whilst Leicester are yet to find out just how much Milan are demanding for their defender this month, there's no doubt that he could at least do with a loan move away to rediscover his best form and the Foxes should take full advantage. Having made just seven starts in Serie A this season, the 23-year-old should look at Leicester as his chance to steal the headlines and help Van Nistelrooy's side to shock survival.

At his best, Pavlovic is a defender who has been at the centre of praise from the likes of Jacek Kulig. Just last summer, the football talent scout dubbed the 6 foot 4 ace the "Serbian Warrior" following an excellent display against England.

If Leicester can now push on and secure Pavlovic's signature, the task will be to get him back to that level and reap the rewards as a result this season.