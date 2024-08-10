Making the final additions to their squad before transfer deadline day at the end of the month, Leicester City have reportedly made their first enquiry to sign a Premier League ace for Steve Cooper.

Leicester transfer news

Despite already welcoming four reinforcements in the form of Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Michael Golding, Issahaku Fatawu and Caleb Okoli, Leicester City's summer may just be getting started. The Foxes have been linked with the likes of Steven Bergwijn and Oliver Skipp in recent days, whilst a season-long loan deal for Brighton & Hove Albion's Facundo Buonanotte has reportedly been agreed.

The Foxes are preparing to hand Cooper a squad ready to avoid Premier League relegation at the first time of asking, starting with Buonanotte and perhaps continuing with a winger from a top six club.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Leicester have made their first enquiry to sign Manor Solomon from Tottenham Hotspur, with the winger told that he is not in the plans of Ange Postecoglou after just a year in North London.

Solomon initially earned his move to Spurs thanks to an impressive spell on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk at Fulham. Since then, however, he has been disrupted by injuries and looks likely to be on the move again in search of consistent game time.

There's no doubt that Solomon is a talented player, and if the Foxes can land a bargain deal then he could quickly become a piece of transfer genius at the King Power. The 25-year-old may even find his best form and fire Leicester to safety.

"Decisive" Solomon could rediscover form at Leicester

Should Leicester decide to push on with their move, then Solomon could find himself on his way back to the form that piqued Spurs' interest last summer. During his time at Fulham, the winger earned plenty of praise, including from manager Marco Silva, who said via BBC Sport: "He's been a decisive player for us.

"Like Willian, Bobby [Decordova-Reid], and the other two are waiting for the chance [Dan James, Harry Wilson]. He's really important for us. But I have to repeat the other two are doing really well."

That praise comes as little surprise too, given just how impressive he was whilst on loan at Craven Cottage. It was the type of form many thought they'd see in North London, only to watch on as Solomon missed 33 games courtesy of a meniscus injury in the early stages of the campaign.

Now back fit, Leicester could yet be the side left benefitting from a player who's more than capable of stealing the headlines for all the right reasons at the top of his games, even if Postecoglou has shown him the door.