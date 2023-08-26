Leicester City have enjoyed a strong start to the 2023/24 campaign as some of their new signings have helped them to win all three of their Championship fixtures so far.

Who have Leicester signed this summer?

Enzo Maresca has been able to bolster his playing squad with six additions since his appointment as head coach after a spell with Manchester City's coaching staff.

Stephy Mavididi, Harry Winks, Mads Hermansen, and Conor Coady have all come through the door on permanent deals, whilst Callum Doyle and Cesare Casadei have joined on loan.

That may not be the end of their business, though, as they were recently touted with an interest in Newell's Old Boys winger Brian Aguirre, who has reportedly been valued at $10m (£7.9m).

How good is Brian Aguirre?

The 20-year-old whiz is a talented young prospect who should not be brought in with the expectation of being able to make an immediate and significant impact on the pitch.

Instead, he should be viewed as a long-term project who could be the eventual heir to Mavididi's position on the left flank as he is five years younger than the summer signing from Montpellier.

Aguirre has only played 42 senior club career games and is yet to play outside of his home country, Argentina, which means that it could take him time to adapt to football and life in England.

Therefore, the exciting gem could be ideally suited to be a back-up to Mavididi initially as it would afford him time to adjust to his new surroundings without the pressure of being required to hit the ground running on the pitch.

The English forward has enjoyed a terrific start to life at the King Power and his performances suggest that there will be no immediate need for Aguirre to step up.

He has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.47 across three Championship matches this season and produced one goal and one assist, to go along with 1.7 key passes per game for his teammates.

Only Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (8.23) has averaged a higher Sofascore rating for Leicester so far and this shows that the former Arsenal prospect has been one of Maresca's outstanding performers.

This could also make him the dream mentor for Aguirre as Mavididi is proving himself to be a fantastic winger at this level who could impart his wisdom to the 20-year-old ace to help him develop his own skills over the coming years.

The Old Boys forward, who scout Antonio Mango described as "compelling viewing", showcased his potential during the U20 World Cup earlier this year as he averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.13 and contributed with one goal and two 'big chances' created in three appearances for Argentina.

Aguirre, who has assisted five goals in 42 games for his club, seemingly has the capability to score and create chances from a left wing position but would need to translate that over to first-team football in England on a regular basis in order to be a huge success at the King Power.

Training alongside and learning from Mavididi could play a crucial role in his development, given how impressive the 25-year-old hotshot has been this season, and allow him to become the long-term heir to that position in the team if Maresca can secure his services.