Leicester City are currently on the lookout for a new head coach after Enzo Maresca moved on from the King Power to join Chelsea earlier this summer.

The Telegraph recently reported that English boss Graham Potter has emerged as the leading candidate to take the job, after talks with the club.

Last in charge of Chelsea, the 49-year-old tactician will hold more discussions with the Foxes as they attempt to convince him to lead them into the Premier League next season.

If Leicester can persuade the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager to make his way to the King Power this summer then they could land a dream first signing for him as they are reportedly keen on an exciting talent from the Serie A.

Leicester's interest in Serie A star

According to TuttoSport, the Foxes are one of the clubs eyeing up a swoop for Juventus youngster Matias Soule during the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Leicester and West Ham United have already met with the player's representatives for meetings in London ahead of a possible move to the Premier League for the 21-year-old wizard.

It states that the Italian giants would close a deal quickly if either of the interested clubs are willing to put down an offer of €40m (£34m) for his services.

The Old Lady are willing to cash in for that price so that they can use the funds to make signings of their own, although it remains to be seen whether or not the Foxes are prepared to pay it.

This may now be an interesting transfer saga to keep an eye on over the coming weeks, and the appointment of Potter could help to speed things up if he decides that Soule is a player he would want in his team.

Why he could be a dream first signing

The Argentine winger could be a dream first signing for the English boss as he can play as one of the two inside forwards in the manager's preferred 3-4-2-1 formation.

Soule spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan with Frosinone in the Serie A and showcased his ability to make a big impact in the final third, whilst primarily playing as the right sided number ten behind the striker in a 3-4-2-1, which makes him a perfect option for Potter.

23/24 Serie A Matias Soule Appearances 36 xG 10.46 Goals 11 Big chances created 8 xA 5.34 Assists 3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the young talent, who was hailed as "unpredictable" by analyst Ben Mattinson, caught the eye with ten goals and eight 'big chances' created in the Italian top-flight.

At the age of 21, Soule also has plenty of time left ahead of him to develop and improve, which means that he could be an investment by Leicester, as well as someone who could hit the ground running.

Therefore, the Juventus youngster could be a dream first signing for Potter, should the club appoint him, due to his perfect suitability to the Englishman's formation, his proven ability to score and create chances in a major European league, and his age profile.