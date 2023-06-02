Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has finally spoken out after his side were relegated from the Premier League last weekend.

What has James Maddison said about Leicester's relegation?

It was an awful season for the Foxes. Even so, they still had survival hopes right up until the very last seconds of the final match.

Indeed, having beaten West Ham United 2-1 at home, they needed Everton to drop points against Bournemouth but the Toffees hung on to a 1-0 victory.

And so, just seven years on from lifting the Premier League title and only two on from winning the FA Cup, Maddison and co were relegated.

The Englishman had refrained from posting on his Instagram page in the time since but has now broken his silence with an honest assessment of things.

Indeed, he said: "Absolutely devastated to be relegated from the Premier League. I’ve took a bit of time to reflect on the outcome of the season and to be honest it doesn’t make it any easier at all.

"This will hurt for a very long time and probably stick with us all forever. But that’s life & it’s about how you bounce back from setbacks & failure and unfortunately that’s exactly what this season was.. a failure.

"We should never have been in the position we were, with the players we have. But we take responsibility for that & the negativity that comes with it & continue to stick together."

Who wants to buy James Maddison?

Of course, there will be a number of teams interested to read the tone of his message, to see if it gives away any clues about his future.

By the sounds of it though, the £110k-p/w midfielder is keeping his cards close to his chest. Indeed, this doesn't exactly read as a goodbye message even though he may well be leaving in the summer.

According to a number of reports in the media (collated on football.london), Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have all got an interest in signing the player.

As per the Daily Telegraph (via Independent), of those teams, Spurs are supposedly leading the race to land him right now but with the summer market yet to officially open there's still a long way to go.

While it seems Maddison has been coming to terms with his relegation over the past week, he'll likely soon turn his attention to what comes next in his career with a number of options on the table.