Leicester City are in good shape as they continue their promotion charge under Enzo Maresca and could now look to add a talented rising star in January, according to a report.

Leicester City lead the way...

Leicester City remain top of the Championship table and were able to extend their lead at the summit to three points after a Jamie Vardy double helped to see off Watford at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Despite their own positive form, Ipswich Town were struck down by West Bromwich Albion, giving the Foxes some breathing space at the top of the league with 42 points from their first 17 fixtures.

Speaking in the aftermath of their comfortable triumph, Italian boss Maresca was delighted with his side, who he feels got their just reward from the encounter. Cited via the club's official website, he stated: "I think overall we deserved to win. We improved in the second half. In the first half it was just a matter of tempo – starting quick with free-kick and goal-kicks - if they are not man-to-man, we can start quick."

He added: "This is a journey that started less than five months ago so thinking that in five months everything is working well is not a reality. Especially after two defeats, seeing how difficult it is to win games, we continue in the way we want to play. It’s difficult, it’s a process but we are improving."

Looking like genuine contenders to gain promotion to the Premier League, Maresca will hope his side can continue to maintain their impressive consistency away to Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

Leicester City's recent results - Sky Bet Championship Opponent & result Venue Leicester City 2-0 Watford King Power Stadium Middlesbrough 1-0 Leicester City Riverside Stadium Leicester City 0-1 Leeds United King Power Stadium Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Leicester City Loftus Road Leicester City 1-0 Sunderland King Power Stadium

Now delving into the transfer market, the Foxes could land themselves a talented defender at the King Power Stadium, according to a recent report.

Jarell Quansah targeted by Leicester City

According to The Sun, Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has been checked out by Leicester City, who could look to enact a loan swoop for the 20-year-old in the January transfer window as Jurgen Klopp aims to build his experience.

Preston North End are also keen to acquire the Warrington-born ace and both clubs are monitoring his progress as his stock continues to grow at Anfield.

Quansah, who has been labelled "excellent" by teammate Andy Robertson, has made nine senior appearances for Liverpool this term across all competitions, registering one assist in the process (Quansah statistics - Transfermarkt).

Making an impression, the Reds youngster has managed to record an average of one completed tackle and 1.8 successful clearances per match in the Premier League (Quansah statistics - WhoScored).

Now seemingly being floated for a loan move, Leicester City could be the perfect platform for Quansah to gain more first-team expertise as the Foxes bid to win the Championship title.