After losing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea, Leicester City have reportedly made their first bid to replace their former star ahead of fellow promoted Premier League rivals Southampton.

Leicester transfer news

With Enzo Maresca and Dewsbury-Hall both swapping Leicester for Chelsea and PSR sanctions potentially on their way next season, it's fair to say that the Foxes have endured a difficult start to the summer. But things are finally starting to look up. The recent arrival of Bobby Decordova-Reid finally kickstarted Leicester's transfer window in what could be a sign of things to come at the King Power Stadium in the next month or so.

After putting pen to paper on the deal, Decordova-Reid told Leicester's official website: “Turning up here was a special moment, looking around and seeing the infrastructure. It’s got that wow factor. It feels nice. I’m delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get going. I had a good chat with the Manager, he told me the vision of the Club. I spoke to him a few times and he was very clear in what he wanted and what he saw in me. He believes in me and it’s a perfect fit for me.”

The former Fulham man could be just the start of Leicester's arrivals. According to The Scottish Sun, Leicester have launched a bid to sign Matt O'Riley from Celtic this summer for Steve Cooper, with the Dane reportedly valued at £25m by the Scottish club. The midfielder is seen as an ideal replacement for Dewsbury-Hall given his impressive output from the middle of the park.

With Southampton also eyeing a move, Leicester may need to act quickly if they want to instantly put the Dewsbury-Hall funds to good use this summer.

"Wonderful" O'Riley can fill Dewsbury-Hall void

Replacing Dewsbury-Hall is no easy task after the season that he enjoyed at Leicester last time out, but O'Riley is among the candidates who would make perfect sense, especially for just £25m this summer. Still 23 years old, the Celtic midfielder has plenty more levels to reach and could find himself hitting them in the Premier League next season if the Foxes have their way.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Matt O'Riley Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Starts 37 41 Goals 18 12 Assists 13 14

Two players who starred for their respective clubs last season, O'Riley is one of few midfielders who managed to out-perform Dewsbury-Hall's incredible output, making Leicester's supposed interest little surprise.

However, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers won't want to lose the Dane to his former club, having been full of praise for his midfielder last season. Rodgers said via Glasgow Live: "When I looked at his numbers and everything else I think I said to him you need to score more goals as he didn't do it enough. He was a bit like Jamesie Forrest when I first came into the club.

"He didn't score enough for the talent they had and I was looking at Matt from last season and his first goal was in February. You can't have that talent and be waiting that long. It is all about arriving in the areas and finding composure to finish. I really like him, his build-up play is good, he takes the ball, and he needs to work on his pressing and intensity but he is a wonderful footballer and he is a good guy as well."