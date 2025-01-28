Setting their sights on another January addition, Leicester City are now reportedly plotting a move to sign a former Champions League winner who's keen on a return to the Premier League this month.

Leicester transfer news

The Foxes have already welcomed one addition this month in the form of Woyo Coulibaly and may yet welcome further reinforcements before next week's deadline arrives. Ruud van Nistelrooy's side certainly felt the boost of a fresh face last time out when they came from behind to shock a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side and secure a vital victory for the first time in seven Premier League games.

Now one point above the dropzone, the Foxes have set their sights on further reinforcements with the likes of Ollie Tanner recently linked to The King Power ahead of the deadline. The former non-league star, who enjoyed an impressive rise at Lewes, has since found his feet at Cardiff City and could yet complete the biggest move of his career yet to the Premier League and Leicester.

He's not the only one who could arrive though. According to The Sun, Leicester are now plotting a move to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Besiktas with the former Liverpool man reportedly keen on a return to the Premier League this month.

Racing alongside relegation rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester could seal a sensational coup to welcome a man who's won it all in English football back to the Premier League.

After falling down the pecking order at Besiktas too, Oxlade-Chamberlain could certainly do with a departure and the chance to rediscover his best form. At 31 years old and at the most experienced stage of his career, the midfielder would undoubtedly play a key part in Leicester's potential survival under Van Nistelrooy.

"Incredible" Oxlade-Chamberlain could get final Premier League run

If Leicester secure Oxlade-Chamberlain's signature in the final week of the transfer window then it's fair to say that they'll suddenly have a midfield three more than capable of dragging their side to survival. The former Arsenal and Liverpool man could line up next to Oliver Skipp and Harry Winks to form a trio full of top flight experience and one with a mixture of control, energy and defensive nous.

Whilst Oxlade-Chamberlain has had his injury issues in the past, he has so far managed to miss just the one game for Besiktas this season to suggest that those problems could be behind him. A decorated 35-cap England international who has won the Premier League, Champions League and multiple FA Cups, the 31-year-old still earned plenty of praise at Liverpool despite his fitness woes at the time.

Former manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters when Oxlade-Chamberlain left in 2023: "I remember early and we had our first finishing sessions and I looked and thought, 'He didn't score that many goals in the past, if I could shoot like you I would start in the morning at seven and finish shooting at nine or 10 o'clock because it's incredible!'

"So, then he started scoring these wonderful goals against [Manchester] City and in other important games. It was always a real joy to work with him but again, one or two injuries too many caused some problems, obviously. I love him."