With the Championship title and subsequent promotion sealed, Leicester City have reportedly turned their attention towards bolstering Enzo Maresca's squad ahead their return to the Premier League.

Leicester transfer news

The Foxes, despite promotion, find themselves in a difficult spot following their Financial Fair Play troubles with the Premier League. Whilst the decision did not damage their Championship season, they could be handed a points deduction next season to hand them the worst possible start to their instant top-flight return. What's more, the charge has also left them walking a finer line with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

That said, the pending departures of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho (as things stand) means that those at the King Power will need to find reinforcements for Maresca's attack one way or another. The former will particularly be a difficult player to replace if he goes, given the legacy that he leaves behind as one of the best players to ever play for the club. His potential replacement knows exactly how to find the back of the net, however.

According to GiveMeSport, Leicester City are preparing their first offer to sign Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn Rovers this summer to hand the Championship's most recent Golden Boot winner a deserved step into the Premier League.

An attacking midfielder who can also turn out at centre-forward, he set the Championship alight this season despite playing for a side battling relegation until the final day of the campaign. And at 28 years old, now represents the perfect time to complete a move to the Premier League if Leicester can navigate FFP rules to get a deal done this summer.

Signing a player of Szmodics' quality would certainly go a long way in helping the Foxes to avoid an instant return to the Championship next season.

"Great" Szmodics is Premier League-ready

Some may be quick to point out the difference in quality between the Championship and the very top leagues, but former Coventry star Viktor Gyokeres proved that true out-and-out goalscorers are more than capable of making the step after becoming one of the best strikers in Europe at Sporting CP this season.

Now, Szmodics could follow suit with Leicester, should the Foxes make a successful move. When looking for an heir to Vardy's golden boots, they should certainly look no further than the Blackburn man.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Sammie Szmodics Jamie Vardy Goals 27 18 Assists 4 2 Expected goals 22.3 17.1 Key Passes 49 16

It's no surprise after such excellent form that Szmodics received praise throughout the season, including from former Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson: "After Christmas last season, I think he’s been really good for Rovers and after the summer holiday, he’s been extremely good. He’s also added those goals.

“We always know he can score goals but he’s not used to playing a lot of games at this level first of all, he played with Peterborough but not a lot. The way he’s scoring goals, the confidence he’s playing with and the role he takes as one of the senior players is quite incredible.”