After keeping hold of Wilfred Ndidi, Leicester City have now reportedly made their first approach to sign a £17m midfield partner for the Nigerian this summer.

Leicester transfer news

Positives are finally beginning to emerge for the Foxes following a chaotic start to the summer transfer window, which saw both Enzo Maresca and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall swap the King Power for Stamford Bridge and Chelsea.

Left without a manager, Leicester turned to Steve Cooper, who has since welcomed fresh faces in the form of Issahaku Fatawu in a permanent deal alongside Caleb Okoli, Michael Golding and Bobby De Cordova-Reid. However, Leicester's most underrated deal this summer, is Nidid's new contract when the midfielder looked destined to leave as a free agent.

After signing the unexpected extension, Ndidi told Leicester's official website: "I feel great, I feel excited, I feel at home. That’s the most important thing. I feel really happy to continue with the Club. My family is settled here and everyone back home, when they say Ndidi, they say Leicester also! It’s really amazing to be a part of this journey going forward.”

Now, in a further reward, the Foxes could hand the Nigerian a new partner at the heart of Cooper's midfield. According to South American journalist Nicola Parcerias, Leicester have made an approach to sign Richard Rios from Palmeiras this summer in a race alongside fellow Premier League side Everton.

The central midfielder is fresh from the 2024 Copa America, in which he helped Colombia reach the final before suffering defeat against Argentina. Now, Palmeiras are reportedly open to negotiating his exit for around €20m (£17m), putting aside his reported eye-watering release clause of around €100m (£84m).

"Machine" Rios can provide balance next to Ndidi

After such a successful Copa America, it's no surprise to see Rios being linked with a move to the Premier League, especially as Leicester look to form a solid foundation at the base of their midfield. Returning to the Premier League, the key may well be to find a balanced partnership between a "ball-carrying machine" in Rios - as described by Ben Mattinson - and a ball recovery expert of Ndidi's nature.

Of course, Leicester must be careful not to run into any more trouble regarding the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, but if they can avoid any sanctions and land a player on the rise such as Rios, then it should be considered incredibly solid business.

Walking a budgeting tightrope, the Foxes may yet sign the perfect partner for Ndidi before the transfer window slams shut.