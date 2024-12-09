Looking to replace Issahaku Fatawu, who is set to miss the remainder of the season through injury, Leicester City have reportedly joined the race to sign an attacking free agent for Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Leicester transfer news

Parting ways with Steve Cooper after a matter of months despite the fact that he had his side sitting outside of the Premier League relegation zone, Leicester filled their vacancy with legendary forward Van Nistelrooy, who defeated the Foxes twice during his short interim spell in charge of Manchester United.

The former striker wasted no time making his mark, guiding Leicester to a 3-1 victory over West Ham United in his first game in charge.

The new manager has arrived with the January transfer window just around the corner and the chance to leave his own stamp on the current side. Top of his wishlist should undoubtedly be to replace Fatawu, however.

The winger suffered a season-ending injury towards the end of Cooper's reign, just when it seemed as though he was about to break into his starting side. Now without one of their most dangerous attacking threats, the Foxes have seemingly set their sights on a fresh face.

According to reports in Spain, Leicester are now racing to sign Ryan Kent, who is still a free agent after leaving Turkish side Fenerbahce a few months ago. However, with Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace also interested in his signature, the Foxes must act quickly if they want to land a bargain Fatawu replacement.

Ask any Rangers fan and they'll tell you just how much of a threat Kent can be at his best. Whilst things didn't work out at Fenerbahce, Van Nistelrooy could quickly get the best out of the Liverpool academy graduate once again.

"Fantastic" Kent could finally get Premier League chance

After failing to break through at Liverpool, Kent became a star at Rangers under Anfield legend Steven Gerrard - helping the Gers to what is a rare title win in the Scottish Premiership these days. Now without a club and desperately needing his next move to go right, the 28-year-old may finally get an opportunity to make his mark on the Premier League.

One English football legend got the best out of him, and now it could be Van Nistelrooy's turn to achieve the same success as Gerrard. The former Rangers manager was full of praise for the winger during his time at Ibrox, telling the club's media team in 2020 (as relayed by The Boot Room): "Ryan Kent has been top class and hasn’t let any noise affect him, he is scoring goals and looking very dangerous.

"He is really taking it to opposition teams and he’s settled and enjoying his football. Kent deserves to be Player of the Month and has been in sensational form. He has been fantastic to work with."

A free agent who is worth taking a gamble on now that they're without Fatawu for the season, Leicester should make their move for Kent at the first chance that they get.