On their way back to the Premier League, Leicester City are reportedly readying an offer to secure their first signing of the summer in the form of a player who played Champions League football last season.

Leicester transfer news

Of course, before anything, the Foxes must find their replacement for Enzo Maresca, who swapped Leicester for Chelsea after securing promotion back to the top flight.

So far, the likes of Carlos Corberan and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been linked with the job. The latter could complete his return to management for the first time since leaving Manchester United in 2022.

However, the new boss will have the tough task of navigating a way through a potential points deduction following Leicester's Financial Fair Play breach, which could instantly leave them fighting an uphill battle to keep hold of their rediscovered top-flight status. Even amid FFP concerns, though, the Foxes are seemingly ready to spend this summer.

According to The Sunday Mirror (via The Boot Room), Leicester are readying a £15m offer to sign Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United this summer. The Magpies have PSR problems themselves and must reportedly sell players by the end of the month to avoid potential sanctions, likely leaving them with no choice but to sell Longstaff should Leicester's bid come in.

Earning a reported £50k a week, a move to the King Power would be an interesting move for Longstaff, who was playing Champions League football last season as part of the Newcastle side which smashed Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 at St James' Park. Now though, he could be on his way to newly promoted Leicester.

"Excellent" Longstaff can partner Winks

Signing a player with plenty of Premier League experience and now a handful of Champions League appearances to sit alongside someone already at the club of a similar calibre would certainly be a wise move from Leicester this summer. Longstaff, who's also endured relegation fights at St James' Park in the past, represents an ideal partner for Harry Winks at the heart of the Foxes midfield.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Sean Longstaff Harry Winks Goals 6 2 Assists 2 0 Key passes 20 30 Tackles won 30 46

In what would be quite the balance, Longstaff would provide the goalscoring threat that Winks otherwise lacks, whilst the current Leicester ace is arguably a more efficient player off the ball, given the number of tackles that he won last season, albeit in a greater number of games.

Although Longstaff doesn't steal the headlines at Newcastle, Eddie Howe may still be frustrated by his potential exit, having said via Chronicle Live last year: "Sean's been excellent. He does a lot of work, tireless work, for the team in every phase. We ask a lot of our midfield players, physically, and especially the wide ones.

"Sean has played that role on the right-hand side very intelligently and he's physically very good, tireless with his energy and defensively very good, improving all aspects of his game."